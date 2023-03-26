Israel's Netanyahu fires minister after judicial reform comments

6
AFP
·4 min read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday fired Defence Minister Yoav Galant a day after he broke ranks, citing security concerns in calling for a pause to the government's controversial judicial reforms.

On a day when 200,000 people took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the reforms, Galant -- who had been a staunch Netanyahu ally -- on Saturday said "we must stop the legislative process" for a month in view of its divisiveness.

The plans to hand more control to politicians and diminish the role of the Supreme Court have been questioned by Israel's top allies including the United States, while regularly igniting protests in Israel.

"The growing social rift has made its way into the (army) and security agencies. It is a clear, immediate and tangible threat to Israel's security," said Galant, who is a member of Netanyahu's own right-wing Likud party.

"I am committed to Likud values... and placing the State of Israel above all... but major changes on the national level must be made through deliberations and dialogue," he said, also calling for a halt to the protests.

Detractors see the reform project as threatening Israel's democracy, but the government argues changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.

Netanyahu on Sunday decided to "dismiss Defence Minister Yoav Galant", the prime minister's office said in a brief statement.

In response to the decision, Galant countered on Twitter: "The security of the State of Israel has always been and will always remain the mission of my life."

- Slim majority -

Galant's call for a halt to the reforms came before lawmakers are due to vote this coming week on a central part of the proposals, which would change the way judges are appointed.

Two other Likud lawmakers had tweeted their support for Galant, raising questions over whether the government could count on a majority if it pushes ahead with a vote.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded on Twitter to Galant's dismissal by saying the prime minister can fire Galant, "but he cannot fire reality and cannot fire the people of Israel who are standing up to the insanity of the coalition".

"The Prime Minister of Israel is a danger to the security of the State of Israel," Lapid added.

Galant, a former general, was named to his post in December as part of Netanyahu's coalition with far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies.

He is the first casualty but other high-level officials have also expressed reservations.

Earlier this month, President Isaac Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial role, voiced concern over the deepening rift in society and presented a proposed compromise, which the government rejected.

Herzog raised the spectre of "a genuine civil war".

- 'Illegal' intervention -

Israel's attorney general on Friday accused Netanyahu of "illegal" public intervention on the reform programme, after he made a nationwide TV address the previous evening.

Netanyahu is on trial over charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which he denies.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said the prime minister's televised declaration "and all interventions on your part on the process" of adopting the judicial reforms "is illegal".

The prime minister must "avoid any involvement in changes in the judicial system and particularly in the process of nominating judges, as this places you in a situation of conflict of interests," Baharav-Miara argued in an open letter published by the justice ministry.

In his televised address, the prime minister vowed to "responsibly advance" the reforms and "end the rift" they have caused in the nation.

A parliamentary committee has amended the draft law with the aim of making it more palatable to opponents, but the opposition has ruled out backing any part of the reform package until all legislative steps are halted.

Demonstrators have meanwhile announced a "national paralysis week", including countrywide rallies, protests outside ministers' homes and on Wednesday outside parliament.

Netanyahu's broadcast gave rise to contempt of court accusations filed with the Supreme Court by a non-governmental organisation, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, an anti-corruption group.

The NGO's complaint, seen by AFP, alleges Netanyahu violated an agreement with the court that an accused prime minister does not have the right to act in a matter that could constitute a conflict of interest.

Netanyahu has until April 2 to respond to the complaint, the Supreme Court said.

alv/it/jsa

Recommended Stories

  • Netanyahu sacks defence minister, sparking mass protests

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, triggering mass protests, a day after Gallant broke ranks with the government and urged a halt to a highly contested plan to overhaul the judicial system. As news of the dismissal spread, tens of thousands of protesters, many waving blue and white Israeli flags, took to the streets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Some three months since taking office, Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition has been plunged into crisis over the bitter divisions exposed by its flagship judicial overhaul plans.

  • Elvis Merzlikins leaves with another injury for Columbus Blue Jackets, so now what?

    Blue Jackets dealing with another Elvis Merzlikins injury, one of numerous challenges for the enigmatic goalie

  • Mitch McConnell released from rehab facility after fall

    The 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader suffered a concussion and a fractured rib after a fall several weeks ago.

  • Hong Kong police allow protest for first time in years—under strict rules

    Hong Kong police forced protesters to wear numbered badges and stay within boundaries in the city's first protest since 2019, when residents erupted against Chinese control.

  • Kenya police bans new opposition protests

    Kenya's police chief announced a ban on fresh opposition demonstrations called for Monday, after protests last week degenerated into riots.And last week, Kenya's energy regulatory body announced a hike in electricity prices from April 1, despite Ruto insisting in January there would be no such increase. str-txw/gw

  • French PM reaches out to opposition ahead of next day of protests

    French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told AFP Sunday she would meet opposition leaders early next month and was open to talks with unions, after weeks of protests against pensions reforms.- Opposition pressure - Since becoming prime minister in May of last year, Borne has used the 49.3 11 times.

  • Hong Kong sees 1st protest in years under strict guidelines

    Hong Kong sees 1st protest in years under strict guidelines

  • Netanyahu fires defense minister, sparking mass protests

    Tens of thousands of Israelis poured into the streets of cities across the country on Sunday night in a spontaneous outburst of anger after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly fired his defense minister for challenging the Israeli leader's judicial overhaul plan. Protesters in Tel Aviv blocked a main highway and lit a large bonfire, while police scuffled with protesters who gathered outside Netanyahu's private home in Jerusalem. The unrest deepened a monthslong crisis over Netanyahu's plan to overhaul the judiciary, which has sparked mass protests, alarmed business leaders and former security chiefs and drawn concern from the United States and other close allies.

  • ‘Praying For Armageddon’ Review: A Chilling Look At The Pastors, Politicians and Power Brokers Agitating for Apocalypse, Now

    If for any reason you’ve recently been feeling complacent about global security, international relations and oh, you know, little things like the continued existence of the species, here to herald the end of all that comes Tonje Hessen Schei and Michael Rowley’s “Praying for Armageddon,” a glossy, persuasive and increasingly alarming documentary exposing the influence […]

  • Panthers blow two-goal lead to Rangers, as ill-timed losing streak hits three games

    The Panthers are out of postseason position with only nine games left in the regular season.

  • 35 Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 30 safest places to live in the U.S. in 2023. For more cities, head on over to 10 Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023. The rise in social media bombards users of platforms such as Twitter and Facebook daily with reports of violence […]

  • Why 49ers considered trading Mike McGlinchey after 2021 NFL season

    Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey explained how he nearly left the 49ers after the 2021 NFL season.

  • Snow Falls Once Again in Salt Lake City During Utah's Record-Breaking Winter Season

    Salt Lake City, Utah, saw another day of snow on Sunday, March 26, as the area’s record-breaking snow season continued into into spring.Utah broke its 40-year-old snowpack record on Friday, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The record was expected to be broken again as more snow storms were predicted in coming days.The National Weather Service (NWS) said the snowfall would last only a couple hours but warned of low visibility on Utah roads.The footage, recorded by Salt Lake City local Benny Raskin, shows cars and roads covered in snow. Credit: @BennyRaskin via Storyful

  • Key Bayern Munich players signal concerns as Thomas Tuchel takes charge

    Comments from two key Bayern Munich players hinted at unease in the squad even before new coach Thomas Tuchel takes his first training session.

  • Long time Penn State assistant signs extension with Fordham

    Scratch this former Penn State assistant off the watch list for Penn State's next head basketball coach.

  • Israel's military reservists are joining protests – potentially transforming a political crisis into a security crisis

    A member of Israel's military reserves takes part in a protest on March 16, 2023 in Bnei Brak, a city east of Tel Aviv. Photo by Eyal Warshavsky/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe judicial overhaul plan of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, introduced in January, has thrown the country into its most severe domestic crisis since 1973. The plan has incited an unprecedented wave of controversy among Israelis, as hundreds of thousands of protestors have gathered for a 1

  • How to watch and stream the XFL games this weekend

    Four games are on deck in the XFL this weekend.

  • Israel: 2 soldiers wounded in West Bank drive-by shooting

    The Israeli military said two soldiers were wounded, one severely, Saturday evening in a drive-by shooting in the occupied West Bank, the latest in months-long violence between Israel and the Palestinians. The attack was the third to take place in the Palestinian town of Hawara in less than a month. A manhunt was launched as forces sealed roads leading to Hawara.

  • 'I stated facts': NBA fines Monty Williams $20K for 'public criticism' of officiating after Suns loss at Lakers

    Suns coach Monty Williams has been fined $20,000 for public criticism of the officiating after Wednesday's loss at Lakers, the NBA announced Friday.

  • India's Gandhi vows to keep fighting after removal from parliament

    Top Indian opposition figure Rahul Gandhi said Saturday he would keep fighting for democracy after blaming his expulsion from parliament on his demands for a probe into a key business ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Gandhi, 52, was stripped of his parliamentary seat on Friday, a day after he was convicted of defamation in Modi's home state of Gujarat for a 2019 campaign-trail remark seen as an insult to the premier.Modi's government has been widely accused by political opponents and rights groups of using the law to target and silence critics, but Gandhi said he would not bow to intimidation."I will do whatever I have to do to defend the democratic nature of this country," he told reporters.&nbsp;"They are used to everybody being scared of them," he said, in reference to the ruling party. "I am not scared of them."The removal from parliament of Modi's chief opponent comes at a time when the prime minister's relationship with Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful industrialists, has been under scrutiny.Modi has been a close associate of Adani for decades but the latter's business empire has been subject of renewed attention this year after a US investment firm accused it of "brazen" corporate fraud.Gandhi's opposition Congress party has for weeks demanded a proper investigation by parliament of the allegations."I have been disqualified because the prime minister... is scared of the next speech that is going to come on Adani," Gandhi told reporters."I will continue to ask the question -- what is the prime minister's relationship with Mr. Adani?"Congress supporters held small protests in several cities around the country on Saturday to protest against Gandhi's removal as a lawmaker.- 'Due judicial process' -Gandhi is the leading face of Congress, once the dominant force of Indian politics but now a shadow of its former self.He is the scion of India's most famous political dynasty and the son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru.But he has struggled to challenge the electoral&nbsp;juggernaut of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its nationalist appeals to the country's Hindu majority.The lower house of parliament ruled him ineligible to continue sitting as an MP on Friday, a day after his conviction in the defamation case.The prosecution stemmed from a remark made during the 2019 election campaign in which Gandhi had asked why "all thieves have Modi as (their) common surname".His comments were seen as a slur against the prime minister, who went on to win the election in a landslide.&nbsp;Members of the government also said the remark was a smear against all those sharing the Modi surname, which is associated with the lower rungs of India's traditional caste hierarchy.Gandhi was sentenced to two years imprisonment on Thursday but walked free on bail after his lawyers vowed to appeal.A BJP spokesman said Thursday that the court acted with "due judicial process" in arriving at its judgement.- 'Emasculation of democratic institutions' -But legal action has been widely deployed against opposition party figures and institutions seen as critical of the Modi government in recent years.Gandhi faces several other defamation cases in the country and a money-laundering case that has been snaking its way through India's glacial legal system for more than a decade.Indian tax authorities in February raided the BBC's local offices, weeks after the broadcaster aired a documentary on Modi's conduct during deadly sectarian riots decades ago.The Editors Guild of India said then that the raids were part of a wider "trend of using government agencies to intimidate or harass press organisations that are critical of government policies".Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters on Friday that the verdict represented the "emasculation of democratic institutions by the ruling party".ash-gle/mtp