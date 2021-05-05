Israel's Netanyahu misses deadline to form government, handing opponents a shot to oust him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first shot at forming a coalition government after another inconclusive national election in March. Netanyahu's 28-day window closed at midnight Tuesday, and Rivlin will meet Wednesday with the two opposition leaders with the best odds to replace Netanyahu as prime minister, Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, a former Netanyahu ally.

Lapid, whose centrist party won 17 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, is considered the most likely to lead an anti-Netanyahu governing coalition, though he would need the support of Bennett, whose religious, nationalist Yamina party won seven seats. There have been inconclusive talks to form a government where the two men rotate as prime minister. Bennett "would serve first in an effort to placate right-wing Likud voters and draw additional right-wingers to join their government," The Wall Street Journal reports.

If Lapid gets the nod from Rivlin, he would have 28 days to put together a coalition of disparate parties whose only unified goal is ending Netanyahu's 12 straight years in power. If Lapid fails, Israel will head to its fifth election since 2019. That's Netanyahu's best hope as he stands trial on a host of corruption-related charges, analysts say. "His dream right now is to keep going," Tel Aviv University political scientist Emmanuel Navon tells the Journal. "Not only a fifth election, but maybe a sixth, or seventh or eighth."

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, cast far and wide in trying to form a government, including offering Bennett first rotation as prime minister in a power-sharing deal. But Bennett rebuffed his offer Monday and the right-wing parties in his fold refused to form a government with an Arab party Netanyahu needed to push him over 60 seats. He has also burned a lot of bridges. "A critical mass has been reached," political analyst Ben Caspit wrote in the Maariv newspaper. "Nobody believes a single word he says; there isn't a single sap in the entire political establishment who will agree to any arrangement with him. He is going to need a miracle to create a new rabbit."

More stories from theweek.com
Pfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
America's nervous breakdown is right on schedule
The GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

Recommended Stories

  • Russia ready to promote direct Israeli-Palestinian contacts

    Russia is ready to promote direct contacts between Israel and the Palestinian leadership and working toward a high-level meeting of the Middle East Quartet mediating the Israel-Palestinian peace process, the Russian foreign minister said Wednesday. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting with Palestinian counterpart Riad al-Maliki, “We emphasized our readiness to facilitate direct dialogue between the Palestinians and Israelis in order to resolve all fundamental final-status issues.”

  • Elizabeth Olsen to Star in HBO Max Limited Series 'Love and Death' | THR News

    The actress is set to star in 'Love and Death,' a limited series about a notorious murder in Texas in 1980. Olsen will play Candy Montgomery, who was convicted of murdering her neighbor and friend, Betty Gore, with an ax.

  • Jessica Alba Made $130 Million Today as Her Honest Company Went Public

    Alba’s honest work pays off (and pays BIG) The Honest Company (HNST) debuted strong on Wall Street Wednesday morning. With shares rising nearly 44%, the consumer goods brand founded by actress Jessica Alba is now valued at $2.68 billion. The Honest Company specializes in eco-friendly beauty, baby and home products. Alba founded the brand in 2011 with the mission of democratizing clean living. A decade later, she’s taking home an honest sum of her own. According to regulatory filings, Alba holds more than 5.6 million shares of the company, including 1.4 million stock options that will become exercisable this month. Those shares are now worth nearly $130 million at Wednesday’s closing price. Alba is also set to receive a one-time $2.6 million dividend, and on April 26 signed a new employment agreement with the company, which will include a $700,000 base salary beginning in 2022, an annual cash bonus worth up to $500,000, and annual restricted stock units valued at $1.5 million, rising to $3 million in 2024. Alba has her own name and face to thank for those big bucks. In its IPO prospectus, The Honest Company told potential investors that, “We believe that the success of our brand depends in part on our ongoing affiliation with Jessica Alba. The loss of the services of Ms. Alba, or the loss of our ability to use Ms. Alba’s likeness, could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects.” The company also counted the actress’s supersized social media following (39 million followers overall) as a major asset to its reach and influence, “She has an innate and invaluable ability to resonate and engage with the consumer, driving trends across demographics and generations,” the prospectus says. At 40, Alba is the youngest Latina to ever take a company public on the stock exchange. She expressed her optimism for the future of the brand in an interview, “This is an incredible jump off into building a company that I hope will be around for 100-plus years.” Read original story Jessica Alba Made $130 Million Today as Her Honest Company Went Public At TheWrap

  • Netanyahu misses deadline to form government in Israel

    Gridlock remains the name of the game in Israeli politics.

  • MVP Race: Julius Randle enters Top 10 for the first time

    HoopsHype ranks the Top 15 players in the 2020-21 NBA MVP race, headlined by Julius Randle entering the Top 10.

  • How to Freeze and Thaw Every Kind of Meat

    If you buy in bulk, you need to read this.

  • WATCH: Anthony Davis scores 25 points, 7 rebounds vs. Nuggets (5/3)

    Anthony Davis scored 25 points in the Lakers 93-89 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

  • Is the end near for Netanyahu? Israel president asks opposition leader to try and form government

    Netanyahu has been in power for 12 years and is Israel’s longest serving PM

  • Caitlyn Jenner brushed off accusations she betrayed the trans community over her comment about girls' sports teams

    Last week Jenner, 71, told TMZ she opposed transgender girls competing in girls' sports teams, saying it "just isn't fair."

  • The best margarita recipes for your Cinco de Mayo feast

    Choose from this list of classic, unique, sweet or smoky margs and get ready to have a good time.

  • Atlanta reinstates officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, Black man who was running away from police

    Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was fired and charged with murder after shooting Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, as he ran away from officers

  • For first time in a long time, Netanyahu's rule threatened

    For the past 12 years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dominated Israeli politics, vanquishing a stream of challengers as he maintained his tight grip on power. Israel’s president said on Wednesday that he has given opposition leader Yair Lapid the task of trying to form a new coalition government. President Reuven Rivlin made the announcement after Netanyahu failed to meet a midnight deadline for forming a government himself the previous day.

  • France Threatens to Cut Power to Jersey Over Fisheries Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Beyond Brexit weekly newsletter, follow us @BrexitFrance’s maritime minister suggested that her government could cut off electricity supplies to the British island of Jersey, amid a deepening row between France and the U.K. over post-Brexit fishing rights.Annick Girardin said she was “revolted” when she found out that Jersey had granted 41 fishing licenses that included conditions and specific criteria that were “decided unilaterally and without explanation.” The island just off the northwest coast of Brittany is a self-governing dependency of the British crown that imports about 95% of its electricity from France through undersea cables.“We’re ready to resort to retaliatory measures” that are in the Brexit accord, Girardin told lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday.“Concerning Jersey, I’ll remind you of the transport of electricity via submarine cables,” she added. “I would regret it if we have to do it, but we’ll do it if we have to.”Girardin said that she flagged the non-compliance with the Brexit deal to the European Commission. She also posted a video clip of the comments to lawmakers on her Twitter account.Jersey’s external relations minister, Ian Gorst, said the island had issued the licenses in accordance with the U.K.’s trade and cooperation agreement with the European Union. This means French boats must demonstrate a track record of having fished in the area, he said.“If French fishermen or the authorities have further evidence they would like to submit, we will update the licenses to reflect that evidence,” Gorst said in a statement on the Jersey government’s website. “We are entering a new era, and it takes time for all to adjust.”U.K. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News that Britain and the EU should “continue to work together” to “iron out” any problems. “We’ve got to look at this urgently,” and the “best way” to fix this is to work together, he said Wednesday.Last week, Clement Beaune, France’s junior minister for European Affairs, threatened to block regulations that would allow U.K. financial firms to do business in the EU if Britain doesn’t respect its commitments on fishing.Access to bountiful fishing areas located between 6 and 12 nautical miles (11 and 22 kilometers) off the British coast is difficult, and the U.K. hasn’t delivered all the licenses it was meant to, the head of the National Fishing Committee, Jean-Luc Hall, told Bloomberg last week. He added that French fishermen don’t venture into U.K. waters without a license because of the risks of fines.British and EU negotiators are locked in discussions over the 2021 catch quota for shared fishing stocks. Hall said that some of them “think it’s possible that delays in giving out licenses is a lever in the negotiations on quotas.”Jersey has been importing power from France for 37 years without any political problems. According to Jersey Electricity’s website, the island has “contingency arrangements” to help “mitigate any risk of disruption to imports.” Its two diesel-fired power stations, La Collette and Queen’s Road, have a joint capacity of about 115 megawatts and can be used if imports are cut off.The utility company operates three power cables with a total capacity of 202 megawatts.(Updates with details on Jersey’s power capacity in final two paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Some 200 rights groups push for U.N. arms embargo on Myanmar

    More than 200 civil society groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, called on the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to impose an arms embargo on Myanmar to help protect civilians peacefully protesting a military coup. Since the military seized power on Feb. 1 and ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar has seen daily protests and a surge of violence with security forces killing hundreds of civilians. "Imposing a global arms embargo on Myanmar is the minimum necessary step the Security Council should take in response to the military's escalating violence," the civil society groups from around the world said in a joint statement.

  • Celtics injury update: Brown, Thompson, Langford OUT vs. Orlando Magic (5/5)

    Jaylen Brown will be joined by Tristan Thompson and Romeo Langford as scratches for tonight's game.

  • Tennis-Medvedev tames claycourt demons to advance in Madrid

    Medvedev, who has received an opening-round bye in Madrid, said last month clay was his least preferred surface and once again made his feelings clear during the second round match. "I don't want to play here on this surface!" exclaimed Medvedev at a change of ends. Medvedev, however, recovered from a mid-match blip to defeat Davidovich Fokina 4-6 6-4 6-2 in little over two hours.

  • Trump Launches New Online Platform – With Only His Comments

    “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” goes live, offering a “place to speak freely and openly” for the ex-president Four months after getting kicked off Twitter and Facebook, former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his own online platform dubbed “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.” But the catch is, the platform is strictly for Trump to share his musings — there isn’t a way for followers to chime in. You can check out the new platform — which is essentially a short-form blog — by heading to www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk. “In a time of silence and lies, a new beacon of freedom arises,” says a 30-second video atop the site’s page. “A place to speak freely and safely.” Unlike on Twitter and Facebook, though, Trump’s fans and critics won’t be able to respond to his messages. “This is just a one-way communication,” a source told Fox News. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.” Trump’s site includes a few Twitter-esque comments, including one aimed at Mitt Romney, who Trump calls a “stone cold loser.” And interestingly, visitors are able to re-share Trump’s messages on Facebook and Twitter by clicking icons underneath his comments. Trump has been absent from social media since early January, when he was kicked off Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after some of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Twitter said Trump was permanently banned from its platform, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.” Whether Trump can return to Facebook (and Instagram) will be determined on Wednesday morning, when Facebook’s Oversight Board offers its ruling on the company’s indefinite ban. Check TheWrap.com around 6:15 a.m. PT on Wednesday for an update. Read original story Trump Launches New Online Platform – With Only His Comments At TheWrap

  • Israeli coalition talks resume after Netanyahu misses deadline

    Israel's president on Wednesday signaled he would move quickly to task a new candidate with forming a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so ahead of a midnight deadline.

  • Fake COVID vaccine cards sold at bar lead to owner’s arrest, California officials say

    The bar owner could face charges for falsifying medical records, using a fake seal and identify theft.

  • 'I think she's got real problems': GOP leader Kevin McCarthy slams Rep. Liz Cheney on a hot mic, report says

    "I've had it with her. You know, I've lost confidence," McCarthy told Fox during off-air remarks, according to a tape reviewed by Axios.