Israel's Netanyahu says contested judicial overhaul would strengthen economy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich hold a news conference at the Israeli Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem
8
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday remained steadfast in his stance that a plan by his new right-wing government to overhaul the judiciary, which has come under increasing criticism, would not harm the country's economy.

"In recent days, I have been hearing concerns regarding the impact of the judicial reform on our economic resilience. ... The exact opposite is true," Netanyahu said at a news conference with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the far-right Religious Zionism party.

The judicial reforms, which have yet to be written into law, would tighten political control over judicial appointments and limit the Supreme Court's powers to overturn government decisions or Knesset laws.

The proposed plan would bolster the economy, Netanyahu said, adding that "excessive judicial intervention in Israel is like sand in the wheels of Israel's economy."

"When the judicial reform passes, and it will pass ... I am convinced that everyone will see that rule of law is intact and has even been strengthened, that democracy remains intact and has even been strengthened, that our free economy remains intact and has even been strengthened," he said.

Netanyahu's rebuttal comes as leading Israeli economists warn that the judicial shakeup would cause "unprecedented damage to the Israeli economy" and amid mass protests across the country.

In a letter published by Israeli news site Ynet on Wednesday, more than 250 top economists - including former central bank officials - expressed "deep concern that weakening the judiciary will lead to long-term damage to the economy's growth trajectory and the quality of life for Israel's residents."

The letter was released a day after Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron met with Netanyahu to give him an economic strategy that included policy recommendations.

"Governor Yaron reflected to the Prime Minister various issues that arose in ... the discussions he had with the senior officials of the global economy and with the senior officials of the rating companies in recent weeks," the central bank said.

The proposed legislation has sparked a fierce debate in Israel, with tens of thousands of citizens protesting against it weekly across the country. Opponents say it would undermine the country's system of checks and balances and endanger democratic values.

An S&P Global Ratings analyst this month told Reuters that Israel's judicial reforms plan could pressure the country's sovereign credit rating.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges he denies, has dismissed the demonstrations as a refusal by leftists to accept the results of last November's election, which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history. He says the plan would rein in Supreme Court overreach.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin has said that the reforms are meant to restore balance between the judiciary, legislative and executive branches.

(This story has been refiled to say 'tens of thousands' instead of 'hundreds of thousands' in paragraph 10.)

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar; Additional reporting Steven Scheer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Being homosexual isn’t a crime,’ observes Pope Francis in new critique of discrimination, marginalization and criminalization

    Francis acknowledged that Catholic bishops in some parts of the world support laws that criminalize homosexuality or discriminate against the LGBTQ community, and that those bishops need to undergo a process of change to recognize the dignity of everyone.

  • Abcarian: Two universities that tried to squelch academic freedom have backtracked. Here's hoping that's a trend

    Two cases of reflexive censure reversed: Harvard re-invites an Israel critic to take a fellowship. Hamline University regrets calling an art historian 'Islamophobic.'

  • Israel Central Bank Head Meets Netanyahu After Policymaker Quits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockStock Traders Shrug Off Tech Gloom as Tesla Jumps: Markets WrapIsrael’s central bank governor has met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the economy and the challenges it faces.At talks on Tuesd

  • Nigeria election posters of rivals as running mates are from 2019, not 2023

    A video of Nigerian campaign posters featuring political rivals Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as presidential running mates has spread confusion and sparked misleading claims in the lead-up to the election in February. AFP Fact Check found that the posters date back to the 2019 ballot before Obi defected from Abubakar’s ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour camp. Abubakar’s actual running mate in the 2023 ballot is Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Obi, meanwhile, has entered the

  • Trinidad offers to pay for Venezuelan gas with humanitarian supplies

    Trinidad and Tobago would pay Venezuela for natural gas produced at an offshore development with humanitarian supplies like food and medicine, Prime Minister Keith Rowley said, to comply with a U.S. license prohibiting cash payments to the government of President Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a license allowing Trinidad to co-develop the Dragon gas field, which holds 4.2 trillion cubic feet of reserves on the Venezuelan side of the maritime border with Trinidad.

  • Advocates rally in Lakeland, criticize DeSantis for blocking African-American studies class

    About 20 advocates gathered Wednesday in Lakeland to criticize the state's rejection of an Advanced Placement course on African-American studies.

  • Russia increases number of Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea by deploying submarine

    As of the morning of 24 January, Russia has increased the number of Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea by bringing back a submarine and putting it on combat duty. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote from Humeniuk: "Sea weather helps us.

  • This little-known real estate investment can give your portfolio a better tax and income grade

    When COVID-19 lockdowns sent college students home in 2020, many feared the pandemic would establish online learning as the new norm and significantly weaken the student-housing business. In fact, while many students opted for online courses in 2020, they also decided to live in on- and off-campus housing. You’ll see early indications of these predictions playing out in the uptick in first-time, first-year-student enrollment, which increased by 4.2% — a gain of 13,700 students — in the spring of 2022, compared with a loss of about 11,800 enrollees a year earlier.

  • 'Fractured and ruined': How Fresno State's understaffed Title IX office failed students on Joseph Castro's watch

    Fresno State beefed up Title IX staffing in the wake of USA TODAY's reporting, announcing three new hires days before this story published.

  • Netanyahu meets Jordan's king in surprise trip amid tension

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II for the first time in over four years, seeking to shore up ties that have strained since he took office at the helm of Israel's most right-wing government in history. The rare meeting between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship, comes as tensions grow over Israel’s new ultranationalist government, which took office late last year. The talks centered around the status of a contested holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem sacred to both Jews and Muslims, an emotional issue at the heart of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Jordan's official statement indicated.

  • Who benefits from a long war in Ukraine?

    This text is not to doomsay, but for us to learn to build our future – to determine our future and the future of our neighbors.

  • Obituary Writer's Advice on How You Can Have the Last Word Even After You're Gone: 'Start Early'

    In Yours Truly, author James R. Hagerty draws on his experience writing more than 1,000 obituaries to offer tips for telling your own story while you still can

  • In China's tourist hotspot Sanya, small vendors rue lukewarm recovery

    SANYA, China (Reuters) -Sophia Ong, owner of a small eatery in China's tourist beach hotspot Sanya, thought she would be ideally placed to reap the benefits of the country scapping its zero-COVID policy in December last year. After almost three years of intermittent lockdowns and financial turmoil, Ong, who also owned a bar, was ready for the flood of tourists who would arrive over the Lunar New Year holiday, which began on Saturday. "Business is even just like half (of what it was last year)," said Ong, in between serving customers at her restaurant Solicious.

  • Gang-related violence in Haiti has reached levels not seen in decades, U.N. chief says

    Worsening gang-related violence in Haiti is affecting everything from access to food and medicine, to education.

  • Proud Boys were anticipating ‘civil war’ ahead of Jan. 6 siege on U.S. Capitol, former member tells jury

    In the month before the deadly riot at the Capitol, members of the far-right group were growing increasingly agitated about the outcome of the 2020 election and were expecting a "civil war," a former member told jurors on Tuesday.

  • The West’s fear is receding. But what is Putin capable of now?

    A significant number of Western politicians want to work through a strategy of a thousand cuts.

  • Copper transformed way the world works before: it's about to do so again

    ShutterstockCopper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world. Copper makes reading the words on this screen possible. And the global spread of artificial light, electric power and telecommunications all required ever-increasing quantities of copper. Where does all of this copper come from? How was it produced, distributed, controlled, and sold on an ever-increasing scale? These are some of the questions addressed in a recenty published book, Born with a Copper S

  • Brace for Impact: Fannie Mae Forecasts A Stormy Economic Outlook

    Fannie Mae Economic and Strategic Research Group (ESR) delivered a less-than-festive forecast for the economy last week. What Happened: According to the ESR's January 2023 commentary, despite ending the year on a stronger-than-anticipated footing, the economy is still expected to slip into a modest recession in the first half of 2023. The ESR views the current rate of consumption as unsustainable and predicts that an eventual retrenchment of the consumer will be a major factor in the upcoming ec

  • Did they find Biden's documents next to a stack of National Geographics?

    Columnist Tim Rowland thinks there's a good chance the president of the United States is a hoarder.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter hit with holocaust denial hate speech lawsuit in Germany

    The lawsuit, which was filed yesterday in the Berlin regional court by HateAid, a group that campaigns against hate speech, and the European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS), argues that Musk-owned Twitter is failing to enforce its own rules against antisemitic content, including holocaust denial. Holocaust denial is a crime in Germany -- which has strict laws prohibiting antisemitic hate speech -- making the Berlin court a compelling arena to hear such a challenge.