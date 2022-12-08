Israel's next finance minister brings religion to the front of economic strategy

FILE PHOTO: Bezalel Smotrich the Israeli transportation minister arrives to attend a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
4
Steven Scheer
·1 min read

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's incoming finance minister said his economic strategy will be infused with religious beliefs laid out in the Torah, saying it will help the country prosper.

Bezalel Smotrich, head of the far-right Religious Zionism party, said that as finance minister he will delve deep into the inner workings of the economy, but, taking a step back, the Torah - the first five books of the Hebrew Bible - tells that obeying God brings prosperity.

Smotrich was tapped by prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to serve as finance minister for two years. He will then be replaced by Aryeh Deri, who heads an ultra-Orthodox party.

Netanyahu on Thursday secured a parliamentary majority following a Nov. 1 election win, but has still to finalize the coalition agreements. Until he does, a caretaker government remains in office.

Smotrich is more known for his hardline politics than his economic views, which, according to his party's platform, are fiscally conservative.

He spoke about his approach in an interview with an ultra-Orthodox magazine, Mishpacha. Excerpts of the interview were broadcast by Israel's Channel 12.

"They tried many economic theories, right? They tried capitalism, they tried socialism. There is one thing they didn't try: 'if you obey'," Smotrich said, referring to Jewish scripture that calls on people to follow God's will.

Smotrich said those of faith, himself included, believe that, "the more Israel promotes more Torah, more Judaism, more of the commandment to settle the land, more kindness and solidarity, then the Lord will grant us great abundance."

A spokesman for Smotrich confirmed the comments.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Israel's Netanyahu secures parliament majority, closer to forming government

    Israel's incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secured a parliamentary majority on Thursday after his Likud party said it had reached an agreement with the Jewish ultra-Orthodox Shas party. Netanyahu's right-wing alliance won a comfortable victory in a Nov. 1 election, Israel's fifth in less than four years. "We have completed another step towards the formation of a right-wing government that will act to serve all of Israel's citizens," Netanyahu said in the statement.

  • Antisemitic hate crime suspect released without bail in NYC pellet gun attack: ‘How could that guy be in the streets?’ says boy’s mom

    The Staten Island man charged with a hate crime for allegedly shooting a Jewish dad and his 7-year-old son with a pellet gun was released without bail Wednesday, leaving prosecutors frustrated and the boy’s mom fuming. Jason Kish, 25, was arraigned on attempted felony assault as a hate crime — but because neither victim was seriously injured, a judge couldn’t set bail under the state’s ...

  • North Carolina power outage: Duke Energy says all equipment damage fixed

    The FBI appealed to the public for help identifying an "unknown" suspect or suspects in the Moore County power grid sabotage after one resident found dead in home without electricity.

  • At what point should you mask up again? Here’s what California and CDC guidance says

    Here’s where the Sacramento region stands with COVID-19 transmission and masking guidelines.

  • Democrats pressure banks to atone for slavery-era activities to 'redress past wrongs’

    House Democrats held a hearing Wednesday to talk about how banks can atone for the role they played in American slavery, which one witness said helped build wealth for banks.

  • Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to build on country's 'start-up nation' successes

    Having helped turn around and transform the Israeli economy Benjamin Netanyahu faces a lot of challenges as he prepares for a third-term as the country's prime minister.

  • NATO may provide Ukraine with over $3 billion from Afghan Fund – media reports

    NATO countries are considering using leftover funds from a pot of money previously used to back the Afghan security forces to provide support to Ukraine in the coming weeks, U.S. political news outlet Politico reported on Dec. 7.

  • South Korea orders striking steel, petrochemical truckers to return to work

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea ordered striking truckers in the steel and petrochemical industries to return to work on Thursday, widening a back-to-work decree beyond the cement industry amid a prolonged nationwide strike that has disrupted supply chains. During opening remarks at a televised meeting of the country's cabinet, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told the members to issue the "start work" order. Tens of thousands striking truckers are demanding a minimum wage programme be permanent and broader.

  • NYC serial shooting suspect surrenders after NYPD hunt, police say

    A serial shooting suspect wanted in connection with three attacks in Brooklyn and Manhattan — two of them fatal — surrendered early Tuesday amid an intense manhunt, law-enforcement sources told WPIX.

  • Author at MU gets pushback from audience, claiming he's spreading Russian propaganda

    Author Nicholas Davies' presentation at MU on Tuesday upset many in his audience, including Ukrainian students.

  • Ukraine war ‘validates’ key principles of new Marine unit in Pacific

    Gen. Berger believes early lessons from Ukraine are theater-agnostic and support much of what the new 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment is creating in Hawaii.

  • Most Japanese firms don't support PM Kishida, citing leadership, prices - Reuters Poll

    Managers at nearly two-thirds of Japanese companies have lost confidence in the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, citing dissatisfaction over his effectiveness and handling of inflation, according to a Reuters monthly survey. Dissatisfaction among major corporations mirrors public opinion polls showing dwindling support for Kishida amid scandals that have taken down three of his ministers. Among 400 companies polled, 63% of respondents said they did not support the administration.

  • Palestinian cause takes center stage at the World Cup

    The Palestinians' red, white, black and green flag has been a ubiquitous presence at the Middle East's first World Cup.

  • US Jews fear collision with expected Israeli government

    Israel’s ties to the Jewish American community, one of its closest and most important allies, are about to be put to the test, with Israel’s emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States. Major Jewish American organizations, traditionally a bedrock of support for Israel, have expressed alarm over the far-right character of the presumptive government led by conservative Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu. Given American Jews’ predominantly liberal political views and affinity for the Democratic Party, these misgivings could have a ripple effect in Washington and further widen what has become a partisan divide over support for Israel.

  • Key Apple Supplier From Japan Sees Demand Correction, Fears Migrating Production To China Over Security Concerns

    Murata Manufacturing Inc (OTC: MRAAF) (OTC: MRAAY) expects Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to curtail iPhone 14 production further in the coming months because of weak demand. "Judging by handset availability in stores, I see a downward revision happening," Murata President Norio Nakajima said in a Bloomberg interview. "I hope that it won't be too deep." Nakajima's comments reflect slowing consumer spending due to rising interest rates, elevated inflation, and sputtering economic growth. Also Read: Tai

  • Qatar’s gas output increase could cause catastrophic global heating, report says

    If Qatar exploits all its reserves it will add 50bn metric tons of CO2 to atmosphere, more than entire annual emissions of whole world

  • James McAvoy on 'X-Men: Days of Future Past:' 'I wanted to look like I smoke a lot of weed'

    When reflecting on the 2014 superhero film, the actor said he wanted to look like a stoner to differentiate himself from Patrick Stewart.

  • Qatar probing death of a worker at World Cup training site, says official

    Qatar has launched a work safety investigation into the death of a worker, Qatari officials said on Thursday, after reports that a Filipino man died at a training site during the soccer World Cup, marked by controversy over treatment of migrant workers. Nasser Al Khater, Chief Executive of the 2022 World Cup in Doha, confirmed to Reuters that a worker died, without providing specifics, and stated that "death is a natural part of life" while offering condolences to his family. Online sports publication The Athletic reported on Wednesday that a Filipino man contracted to fix lights in a car park at the Sealine Resort, the training site of the Saudi national team, died after he "slipped off a ramp while walking alongside the vehicle and fell headfirst against concrete".

  • Europe's free-travel zone set to welcome Croatia but bar Romania and Bulgaria

    Opposition led by Austria is set to prevent Bulgaria and Romania from winning approval on Thursday to join Europe's control-free travel zone, though its 26 member countries are expected to admit Croatia. The so-called Schengen zone - a pact between countries to abolish border checks for those travelling between their territories - is among the top achievements of European integration. But it has increasingly fallen under pressure over the last decade as limiting its member states' ability to keep a close lid on migration and track down security threats effectively.

  • Suspicious packages sent to Ukrainian missions came from Germany - Kyiv

    A series of suspicious packages sent to Ukrainian embassies all bore the address of a Tesla car dealership in Germany and were usually sent from post offices without video surveillance, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Facebook that 31 Ukrainian missions in 15 countries had received such packages in what he called a "campaign of terror against Ukrainian diplomats". Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, said last week "bloody packages" containing animal eyes had been sent to some of its missions in Europe, soon after a letter bomb detonated at its embassy in Spain and police defused others sent to, among others, Spain's prime minister.