Israel's OurCrowd starts $200 million health technology fund

·1 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli investment firm OurCrowd said on Monday it launched a $200 million fund focusing on technology that can impact healthcare globally.

OurCrowd said its Global Health Equity Fund (GHEF) "will fuel innovation and increase investment in the health sector, with the shared goals of delivering competitive returns to investors and ensuring equitable access to medical care."

The fund, OurCrowd said, was conceived in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that stressed health systems across the world. It will focus on healthcare and industries like energy transition and food agriculture that also impact health.

Target portfolio companies will be those looking to improve medical care and working to mitigate global health risks related to climate, fossil fuels, and looming food shortages, it said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

