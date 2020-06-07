Israel's protest against Netanyahu's annexation plan

It was "Palestinian Lives Matter" in Tel Aviv on Saturday (June 6) as Israelis demonstrated against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to extend sovereignty over parts of the occupied West Bank.

Thousands gathered in the city's Rabin Square, wearing face masks and keeping their distance from each other as they heard a video address from U.S. Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders.

He said it has never been more important to stand up for justice, and to fight for the future we deserve.

Some waved Palestinian flags and, as the action drew to a close, there were scuffles with police and several arrests.

Palestinians want an independent state in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, territories Israel captured in a 1967 Middle East war.

But Netanyahu has set July 1 as the date to begin advancing his plan to annex Israel's settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank. He's hoping for a green light from Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a peace plan that includes Israel keeping its settlements and the Palestinians establishing a state under stringent conditions.

Palestinians have rejected the proposal and voiced outrage against Israel's proposed annexation.