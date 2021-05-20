Israel agrees to cease-fire with Hamas militants in Gaza

Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Thursday announced an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s cabinet agreed "to accept the Egyptian initiative for a bilateral cease-fire without any conditions, which will take effect later," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The development followed growing U.S. and international pressure on Israel to call off a military operation that pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes for almost two weeks. Hamas fired rockets indiscriminately into civilian areas in Israel.

Israel described the truce as "mutual and unconditional."

But hostilities between the two sides remained high. Even as the cease-fire was confirmed, Israel's Defense Forces said sirens alerting Israeli residents of Hamas rocket fire were sounding in the south of the country. And they were still negotiating exactly when it would take effect. Multiple reports said the truce was to go into effect at 2 a.m. Friday morning local time (7 p.m ET) – just over three hours after the cabinet’s decision. Hamas leader Osama Hamdan appeared to confirm that timeframe.

Since the fighting began on May 10, at least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, and another 1,620 people have been wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians.

In Israel, 12 people, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, have been killed.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House.

The agreement for a truce came a day after President Joe Biden pressed Netanyahu to de-escalate the conflict and move toward a cease-fire. Biden's appeal to Netanyahu reportedly strengthened Egypt's efforts to negotiate a ceasefire.

The U.S. president quietly ramped up pressure on Israel in recent days as he faced mounting international alarm over the rising death toll and growing demands from Democrats in Congress for a cease-fire.

"I’m prepared at any time to go to Israel, to the Middle East, if that would serve the purpose of moving beyond violence and helping to work on improve the lives for Israelis and Palestinians alike," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference in Greenland on Thursday, where he is on official travel.

Blinken's comments were made before the truce was announced.

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, on May 18, 2021.
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, on May 18, 2021.

The violence wreaked far more devastation in Gaza than in Israel, with an estimated 58,000 Palestinians displaced from their homes and untold damage to the territory's infrastructure, which was already dilapidated by a 14-year blockade.

Israeli attacks damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and destroyed one health facility, according to the World Health Organization said. WHO officials also said the central COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza City was almost totally destroyed, and the violence caused “severe restrictions” on the delivery of medical supplies.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas began after the militant group fired rockets toward Jerusalem after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police.

Among the triggers for the violence: an effort by Jewish settlers to evict Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem, followed by confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters near at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site sacred to Jews and Muslims.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, fired thousands of rockets at civilian targets in Israel. The stream of rocket shower sent many Israelis scrambling to safety in bomb shelters, although the vast majority of the weapons were intercepted by Israel's sophisticated Iron Dome missile defense system.

Israel responded with its own fusillade of missiles aimed at degrading Hamas' military capability and killing its leaders. Gaza is home to approximately two million Palestinians.

Dennis Ross, a former Middle East envoy under President Bill Clinton, told The Jerusalem Post, that he didn't expect a cease-fire to last for long and that any agreement would effectively be "short-term calm" while Hamas still controls Gaza. Ross urged the international community to link humanitarian aid to Hamas demilitarization.

More:

Biden tells Netanyahu he expects 'a significant de-escalation today' with path toward cease-fire

'Every incendiary ingredient imaginable': Here's what sparked worst Mideast violence since 2014

Key players in the Israel-Palestinian conflict and why peace remains elusive in Gaza

Biden has yet to reverse many of Trump's pro-Israel policies he labeled 'destructive'

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel, Hamas cease-fire to take effect, ending fighting in Gaza

Recommended Stories

  • Israel says it has destroyed more than 60 miles of a vast Hamas tunnel network called the 'Metro'

    The Israeli military said in a video that it neutralized a significant portion of the vast network of tunnels built beneath Gaza.

  • Analysis: Joe Biden's tough stance on Israel risks deepening divides within his own party

    This first appeared in the Letter from the USA newsletter. Sign up for expert insight and exclusive analysis on American politics, written every Thursday here. Joe Biden may not have envisaged his first major foreign policy challenge would also become a key test of his ability to lead his party. But with the outbreak of violence in the Middle East, the US president has found himself increasingly at odds with many of his fellow Democrats over his support of Israel. For days, Mr Biden has publicly backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his military response in the Gaza Strip. The US president is acutely aware of the potential political fallout of appearing to weaken America's commitment to Israel. But on Capitol Hill, a prominent group of Democrats has become more vocal than ever in criticising Israeli military actions, linking the issue to America's own racial and social justice debates.

  • Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce to end 11 days of conflict

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of Friday, the Palestinian Islamist faction and Egyptian state TV said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in years. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a "mutual and unconditional" Gaza truce proposed by Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed. Hamas and Egypt said the truce would begin at 2 a.m. (2100 GMT Thursday), ending 11 days of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities.

  • White House urges peace between Israel and Hamas as bombings continue

    A senior Hamas official is predicting a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza militants over the next few days as both sides exchanged new attacks Thursday morning. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joined "CBSN AM" from southern Israel with the latest on the conflict.

  • Israel unleashes more strikes after U.S. pleads for de-escalation

    Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, as it pushed ahead despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.

  • Israel's Netanyahu 'determined' to continue Gaza operation

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Wednesday to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, pushing back against calls from the United States to wind down the operation that has left hundreds dead. Netanyahu's tough comments marked the first public rift between the two close allies since the fighting began last week and could complicate international efforts to reach a cease-fire. Israel continued to pound Hamas targets in Gaza with airstrikes, while Palestinian militants bombarded Israel with rocket fire throughout the day.

  • Hamas and Israel: a history of confrontation

    Hamas is created at the start of the first Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, against Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Two years later, Hamas carries out its first attacks on Israeli military targets, including the kidnap and murder of two Israeli soldiers. 1993 - After years of violence, the first Oslo Accord, aimed at establishing peace between Israel and the Palestinians, is signed.

  • After Lee’s departure, Cowboys’ LB corps has litany of potential solutions

    The linebacker position has been discussed often in the 2020 season and 2021 draft. Does Dallas have the ability to find the right group?

  • News: Cowboys vet impressed with 6th-rounder, PFF’s rankings surprise

    Also, playoff predictions, projected starters, more rookie news, and which former Packers passer Mike McCarthy may be reuniting with.

  • AP Interview: Hamas official says 'no shortage of missiles'

    As the Gaza fighting wound down and expectations of a truce rose, a senior Hamas official said in an interview Thursday that the Palestinian militant group has “no shortage of missiles” and could continue bombarding Israel for months if it chose to do so. Osama Hamdan spoke to the Associated Press hours before Israel announced a cease-fire in the bruising 11-day war against Hamas militants. Hamdan said that Mohammed Deif, an elusive Hamas commander who has been hunted by Israel for decades, is alive and remains in charge of Gaza military operations.

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • Biden presses Israel to de-escalate deadly fighting with Gaza

    President Biden pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put an end to the deadly fighting between Israel and Gaza in a call Wednesday. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN with more on what the two leaders discussed, and what this means for the president's foreign policy approach.

  • Gaza truce may be announced in next 24 hours even as Israel unleashes more strikes

    Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, and Hamas fired more rockets, even as expectations rose that a cease-fire could be reached.

  • Tom Cruise Breaks Down His Iconic Vault Scene in Mission: Impossible for Its 25th Anniversary

    Tom Cruise recalls the infamous vault scene where he was suspended by wires in the 1996 film

  • Trump says New York criminal probe is in 'desperate search of a crime'

    (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked New York state's attorney general for launching a criminal probe of his family business, saying he was "being unfairly attacked and abused." "There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime," Trump said in a statement, adding that "we will overcome" any attempt at prosecution. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which has been investigating whether the New York City-based Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits, said on Tuesday its probe was no longer purely civil.

  • COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, Israel unleashes more strikes, Apple's new features: 5 things to know Thursday

    President Joe Biden is expected to sign the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, the latest on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and more news to start your Thursday.

  • New bombings in Israel, Gaza amid reports of possible cease-fire

    Despite potential for an imminent cease-fire, Israel launched a fresh wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip overnight as the Palestinian militant group Hamas resumed rocket attacks. As of Thursday, Hamas has fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel, most intercepted by Israel's iron dome defense system. The violence between Israel and Gaza has left nearly 250 Palestinians dead.

  • Gaza faces food and medicine shortages without ceasefire: UN official

    Shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine are growing more dire in Gaza, and further fighting will make them dramatically worse, Matthias Schmale, the Gaza director for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) told Axios in a Zoom interview on Tuesday evening.The state of play: The most urgent problem is the displacement of Palestinians, including the around 50,000 who left their homes near the border with Israel, fearing a ground invasion, and are now taking shelter in 60 UNRWA schools. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“Parents here are mainly worried for the security of their children. People here say that they sleep in the same room with their children so that if they die in an airstrike they will be together. This is what I hear from people. They are terrified and traumatized."Matthias Schmale, UNRWAWhen the Israeli operation in Gaza started, most markets had food and other supplies for one week, Schmale says. With border crossings now almost completely closed, shortages at grocery stores began to be reported on Tuesday.Fuel shortages were also reported Tuesday, and the Gaza power plant has sufficient fuel for only six hours per day. Israel allowed five trucks with fuel to enter Gaza in order to resupply UNRWA and other UN agencies.Many parts of the Gaza Strip have insufficient supplies of clean water because of the destruction of infrastructure by Israeli airstrikes and because a desalinization plant was damaged, Schmale says.Schmale was briefed by a Gaza Ministry of Health official who told him hospitals were stretched to their limits. If the fighting continues, medical care will collapse, and if the border remains closed, they will run out of medicine, Schmale was told.There's no distinction between military and civilian areas in Gaza, Schmale says. Hamas fires rockets from residential areas, and Israel — in targeting Hamas — strikes areas that are often densely packed with civilians.The UNRWA official said the Israeli military contacted him several days ago while he was visiting the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City warning him not to leave the hospital because an airstrike would take place imminently nearby. The movements of UN staff in Gaza are severely limited due to the fighting, and each move must be constantly coordinated with both Hamas and the Israeli military, Schmale says.He has worked in many conflict zones around the world but never witnessed eight days of constant rocket fire and airstrikes. “We don’t have a bomb shelter here, just the blue UN flag on the roof," he said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fear & Greed Index Sinks Lowest Since March 2020 Crash

    Today, the Index stands at 11, based on recent losses in the market, particularly yesterday. Last year’s losses were bigger in terms of percentage.

  • Falcons sign OL William Sweet, release Jack Batho

    On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons signed offensive lineman William Sweet to a one-year deal.