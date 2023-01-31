Israel's StoreDot partners with Circulor on supply chain tracking

·1 min read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - StoreDot, an Israeli start-up developing fast-charging batteries, said on Tuesday it has partnered with UK start-up Circulor, which uses blockchain technology to map supply chains for companies pursuing greener, more sustainable production.

StoreDot has begun using Circulor's technology to track the origin and carbon emissions of the raw materials in its battery cells.

Other firms using it include Volvo Cars, Polestar, BHP and TotalEnergies.

StoreDot, whose investors include the truck division of then Daimler, now Mercedes-Benz, BP, Polestar and Samsung, aims to make cells capable of delivering 100 miles (161 km) of range on a 5-minute charge by 2024.

The company has also joined the 'Battery Pass' project, a German-funded consortium working to develop a common classification and standards for gathering and disclosing data on batteries. Circulor is also a partner.

Legislative pressure is rising on electric vehicle makers and battery producers to track the human rights and environmental impact of their supply chains.

Rechargeable electric vehicles, light transport and industrial batteries sold in Europe must disclose their carbon footprint from 2024, and comply with a CO2 emissions limit from 2027.

They must also disclose the content of recycled raw materials in batteries from 2027, followed by requirements to use a minimum share of recycled cobalt, lithium, nickel and lead from 2030.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Jason Neely)

