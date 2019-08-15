How Israel's Travel Ban on Reps. Omar and Tlaib Is Uniting Democrats — Including Their Critics

There was a surprising side effect to Israel’s decision to ban Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from visiting the country: unity in the Democratic caucus.

Israel’s announcement, aided by President Donald Trump’s explicit endorsement, prompted Democratic lawmakers to rally around Omar and Tlaib — including members of Congress who had previously expressed criticism over their positions — uniting moderates and progressives who have disagreed over this broader issue for months.

The Israeli government officially announced on Thursday it would block the two freshmen Congresswomen — who have been repeatedly targeted by President Donald Trump — from entering the country, a day after reports began surfacing that officials were considering it.

“As a free and vibrant democracy, Israel is open to critics and criticism with one exception: Israeli law prohibits the entry into Israel of those who call for and work to impose boycotts on Israel, as do other democracies that prohibit the entry of people who seek to harm the country,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar are leading activists in promoting the legislation of boycotts against Israel in the American Congress.”

Tlaib and Omar, the first two Muslim female members of Congress, support the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement, which urges companies to forgo business deals with Israel to pressure them to provide equal rights to Palestinians. They have also both made controversial comments about Israel, which have drawn the ire of both their colleagues in Congress and some of their constituents. Omar’s comments last winter in particular — first her tweet in February that support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins,” and then her comment in March about political influences pushing for an allegiance to a foreign country, sparked a reckoning among Democratic lawmakers about Israeli politics and anti-semitism.

Congressional reaction

Israel’s decision to ban the two freshman lawmakers was a step too far for many members of Congress, even some who are still wary of Tlaib and Omar’s positions on Israel. Many of those same lawmakers who had criticized Omar months earlier leapt to her and Tlaib’s defense.

Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey, who had called Omar’s past comments “hurtful” and urged her to retract them, said Netanyahu should reverse his decision, claiming it “does nothing to further the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who has called the BDS movement an example “of bias and double standards,” and co-authored a CNN op-ed in March condemning Omar’s comments, called the decision “a serious, strategic mistake.”

Rep. Brad Schneider, with whom Gottheimer co-authored that op-ed and who recently introduced a resolution opposing the BDS movement, deemed Israel’s decision counterproductive. “It will provide a false, negative narrative of Israel as weak and fearful-a misperception that enemies of Israel will most certainly seek to exploit,” he said in a statement.

And Rep. Ted Deutch, who fiercely — but unsuccessfully — advocated for a resolution solely condemning anti-semitism in the wake of Omar’s comments about loyalty, said he was “extremely disappointed” with the decision.

Rep. Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee — of which Omar is a member — and who was Deutch’s ally in that fight, also released a scathing statement. Israel’s decision, Engel said, would only “further politicize support for Israel in the United States, and ultimately play right into the hands of Israel’s enemies.”

These sentiments seemed to match those of their colleagues who were banned. “It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the U.S. government,” Omar said in a statement. “Trump’s Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected Members of Congress. Denying entry into Israel not only limits our ability to learn from Israelis, but also to enter the Palestinian territories.”

House Democratic Leadership also condemned the move. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer personally called both Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer and Netanyahu on Wednesday, and classified the country’s decision as a sign of weakness — and urged reconsideration.