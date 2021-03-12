Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Jews get COVID vaccine but still face resentment

  • An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary vaccination centre in the Jewish settlement of Beitar Illit, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
  • An ultra-Orthodox Jewish volunteer from Chasdei Amram, which provides home relief to people affected by the coronavirus coronavirus disease (COVID-19), carries a home oxygen concentrator as he makes his way in Jerusalem
  • An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man studies in a Yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, equipped with partitions to protect against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem
  • FILE PHOTO: Ultra Orthodox Jews protest against the government's coronavirus disease restrictions in Jerusalem
  • An ultra-Orthodox Jewish volunteer from Chasdei Amram, which provides home relief to people affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as he visits an elderly woman in Jerusalem
1 / 5

Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Jews get COVID vaccine but still face resentment

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary vaccination centre in the Jewish settlement of Beitar Illit, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
Maayan Lubell
·4 min read

By Maayan Lubell

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Outside the synagogue in Jerusalem's Ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood Har Nof, a poster bears the name of Osnat Ben Sheetrit, a pregnant mother of four who died of COVID-19, and the words: "For the ascension of her soul, get vaccinated."

The stark message is part of a health ministry campaign aimed at Israel's 1.2 million Ultra-Orthodox Jews, the community that was the hardest hit by the coronavirus but also blamed by many secular Israelis for prolonging the pandemic by ignoring lockdown rules.

Now the rate of infections among the Haredim, as they are known in Israel, has dropped sharply, falling below the national average for the first time since the pandemic broke out. Cases of severe illness have also dropped, and vaccine take-up is at 72%, a comparatively high rate globally although still below the national rate of 86% in Israel.

The shift comes on the back of a decree from the Haredim's leading rabbis, who for some hold far more authority in their communities than the state, to endorse the vaccine as Israel began its national roll-out in late December.

"I personally went to rabbinical classes and sat with the rabbis and with the public," said Ran Balicer of Clalit, Israel's biggest healthcare provider.

"The bottom line was that the rabbis have declared the rabbinical verdict that the vaccine is safe and effective and should be taken."

The decision was a turning point for the community ravaged by the virus, where by February, one in every 100 Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews above the age of 60 had died of COVID-19 - nearly six times higher than among their mainstream peers.

The Haredim, who make up about 12% of Israel's 9.3 million population, comprise 28% of the total recorded 800,000 coronavirus cases, according to Eran Segal, data scientist at Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science.

However, things are looking up. According to the health ministry, they now make up about the same share of new cases as their relative share of the population, even a little less, and have also seen the largest drop in severe illness than any other sector since a third wave peaked in mid-January.

RESENTMENT

Yet even as Israel's world-leading vaccination rollout begins to haul the country out of the depths of the pandemic, there will be no quick end to the social and political toll on the Ultra-Orthodox.

"When a Haredi man gets on a bus everyone looks at him like he’s a leper so Haredim feel persecuted, there's a lack of empathy toward them," said Roni Numa, who heads the health ministry’s ultra-Orthodox task-force.

A protracted electoral stalemate sees Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu going into his fourth election in two years on March 23, with Ultra-Orthodox parties a mainstay of his right-wing coalition.

And although Netanyahu won plaudits at home and abroad for the vaccine rollout, prolonged lockdowns were crippling the economy.

Many blamed the Haredim, some of whose rabbis instructed followers to defy the law and send pupils to class, angering mainstream Israelis, whose schools remained shut.

"You could see (lockdown) violations in every Israeli sector … but what happened in the Haredi community ... is that the violations came from the leadership," said Yair Ettinger, a religious affairs analyst for Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

In addition, Netanyahu was seen as ignoring blatant lockdown violations among the ultra-Orthodox for what critics say are political reasons.

The anger grew when evening news shows aired pictures of mass funerals attended by thousands of Haredim crammed together in the street, and social networks filled with videos of large weddings and holiday celebrations.

Numa said that on the ground the overwhelming majority of the Haredim kept lockdown. Ultra-Orthodox leaders said their community was being unfairly scrutinized.

Compliance, or a lack thereof, has not been the only factor in how the Haredim fared during the pandemic - it spread fast within the close-knit community whose large families live in densely populated neighbourhoods and towns.

Shunning secular culture, many ultra-Orthodox were slow to get information about the pandemic that other Israelis got through television, newspapers and the internet.

In addition, with seven children per average ultra-Orthodox family, most often living in a small home, lockdown was a struggle for many of the Haredim who did abide by it.

"We don’t have Zoom, it was all done over the telephone, every family had to get hold of phones and each child had to find a quiet space in the house," Chadad said.

While most Israeli schoolkids were kept learning remotely in virtual class, the Haredim remained cut off.

But Chadad said the worst was now behind Israel's Haredim. "We are overcoming coronavirus. With God's help we'll be a light unto the nations and return to normal life quickly."

(Additional reporting by Dedi Hayun and Ronen Zvulun; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Police referral could put Cuomo accuser before detectives much sooner than AG's office

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's alleged mistreatment of women became a more immediate legal problem Thursday as the Albany Police Department got involved in the case.Why it matters: A separate review by Attorney General Letitia James is still in its infancy, but the referral to local authorities by the New York State Police and Cuomo's own staff could put his latest accuser before detectives — and much more quickly.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNew York State Assembly Democrats also agreed Thursday to launch an impeachment investigation.The Times Union reported Wednesday that a woman claimed Cuomo groped her last year at the Executive Mansion in Albany, where he lives.The woman did not file a report with local authorities, but the State Police and governor's own legal counsel referred the matter to them after her account was published.A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department said the woman had not met with investigators, but the department had been in contact with her attorney.The mounting legal pressure comes as Cuomo faces growing political pressure, with the impeachment decision and the National Organization for Women and 59 Democratic state lawmakers separately calling on him to resign.The newspaper that reported the latest case, the Times Union of Albany, also urged the governor to resign last weekend.The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office also are investigating Cuomo over allegations his office underreported nursing home deaths linked to the coronavirus.Flashback: Cuomo said Sunday "there's no way I resign" over the allegations he then confronted.He said doing so would disenfranchise voters and be "anti-democratic."The Associated Press reported that Cuomo told New York's Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on Sunday that state lawmakers would have to impeach him to remove him from office.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The EU's vaccine rollout is going so badly that Russia and China are now stepping in to take advantage

    China and Russia could use the contracts as 'leverage' to extract 'concessions' from EU member states.

  • Raskin asks FBI for answers on how it's targeting white supremacists in law enforcement

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) wants answers from the FBI on what it is doing to target white supremacists who are infiltrating police agencies, and he's giving the bureau until March 26 to respond. In a letter sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday, Raskin, the chairman of the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, wrote that last year, FBI officials were asked to testify in a hearing regarding the infiltration of law enforcement departments by white supremacists. Over the last 15 years, there have been multiple internal FBI reports on the matter, The Guardian reports, but Raskin said his invitation to testify was rejected, with the FBI saying "it did not believe that this threat was supported by evidence." The Jan. 6 Capitol riot is proof the threat is real, Raskin said, as at least 18 current and former police officers, firefighters, and members of the military have been charged in connection with the attack — in some cases, police chiefs reported their own officers. Because the FBI wouldn't admit that "extremist police officers posed a serious threat to our nation's security," Raskin wrote, he's now concerned that the agency "lacks an adequate strategy to respond to the clear and present danger to public safety." It's time for the FBI to "level with the American people about the steps it is taking to combat the infiltration of law enforcement departments by white supremacists," Raskin said, and he is asking the bureau to brief Congress on the matter by March 26. Last month, an internal FBI document was circulated warning that the San Antonio division found white supremacists were planning on joining the military and police departments so they could learn how to wage war or commit acts of violence against minority groups, ABC News reports. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • Israel says Netanyahu's first UAE visit postponed, stirs rights spat with Jordan

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement that he postponed a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday because Jordan delayed granting overflight rights drew a rare rebuke from Amman over a contested Jerusalem holy site. A high-profile first visit to Abu Dhabi in the build-up to an Israeli election on March 23 would have allowed Netanyahu to put his imprimatur on Israel-UAE normalisation ties that were formalised last year. A hold-up in permission for Netanyahu's plane to overfly Jordan "apparently" stemmed from the cancellation of a visit by Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound on Wednesday over a dispute regarding security arrangements at the site, according to a statement issued by Netanyahu's office.

  • Frozen Yogurt Shop Gets a Sales Boost After Meghan Markle Name-Checked Them to Oprah

    The Duchess of Sussex briefly mentioned she was once employed at the Los Angeles chain Humphrey Yogart as a teenager in her interview with Winfrey on Sunday.

  • Study: Unvaccinated People Are 29 Times More Likely To Die From COVID

    The study also shows the Pfizer COVID vaccine is effective in asymptomatic transmission New data out of an Israeli study shows that the Pfizer vaccine is 94 percent effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, which also means it likely significantly reduces transmission of the COVID-19 virus. The study also produced data that shows the increased risk []

  • ‘No Consideration’: South Dakota AG to Appear in Court as Family of Victim Blasts Process

    Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/GettyThe widow of the man South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg ran over and killed plans to attend the first court hearing for the case Friday, even as Ravnsborg himself is expected to have his lawyer stand in on his behalf.Jenny Boever will be at a Hughes County courtroom in Pierre at 4 p.m. Friday as the initial appearance for three misdemeanor charges is held. She will not, however, get to face Ravnsborg, whose lawyer, Tim Rensch, said he would be appearing on the attorney general's behalf. Michael Moore, the Beadle County state’s attorney who is assisting Hyde County Deputy State Attorney Emily Sovell, told The Daily Beast it’s “unlikely” a plea will be entered on Friday or that sentencing would occur. The victim’s family is making it a point to show up anyway. “I will be there Friday, as will Jenny. I’m a little irritated they moved the initial hearing to Hughes County,” said Joe Boever’s cousin Nick Nemec, a farmer and former Democratic legislator who has served as the family’s spokesman.“It almost seems as though an effort is underway to make the entire process easier for Ravnsborg, his attorney and the judge,” Nemec told The Daily Beast of the decision to move the hearing nearly 50 miles away. “No consideration is made for the family of the victim.”Moore explained why it was relocated.“It is in Pierre for convenience of the parties but the venue remains in Hyde County,” he said.Hyde County Clerk of Courts Marilyn Hanson said she found out the case was moved when the judge’s order arrived. Hanson said the Hyde County courtroom is small and “antiquated” and there is no elevator in the building.No cameras will be allowed in the Pierre courtroom, since Ravnsborg objected, according to Sixth Circuit Court Administrator Heather Covey. Audio will be available to the public and media, Moore said, since retired Sixth Circuit Judge John L. Brown approved that.Ravnsborg is charged with operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, illegal lane change, and careless driving. The maximum penalty for each is 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, meaning he could serve, at most, 90 days behind bars for the crash that left a man dead.The fatal crash occurred on Sept. 12 as the first-term Republican attorney general drove back to Pierre, the state capital, from a Republican Party event in Redfield, South Dakota.Sovell, a 2001 classmate of Ravnsborg at the University of South Dakota school of law, waited more than five months before announcing the charges at a Feb. 18 press conference.Moore, one of three other county attorneys who consulted with Sovell, said at the press conference in Pierre that the evidence and state law didn’t allow for more severe charges, such as vehicular homicide or second-degree manslaughter.The state does not have a negligent homicide law, Moore noted.“Recklessness is an extremely high burden for us to establish and in this case we don't have it,” Moore said. “I don’t feel good about it but it’s the right decision.”Sovell has not responded to numerous requests for comment. She did one brief press conference when the charges were announced but has not spoken to any reporters before or since.The announcement of the three misdemeanor charges against Ravnsborg was met with outrage across the state. Gov. Kristi Noem, who had been urging prosecutors to wrap up the case, ordered the state to release more than three hours of video showing interviews Ravnsborg did with a pair of North Dakota detectives on Sept. 14 and 30.In the interviews, it was revealed that Boever’s face literally came through the windshield of the 2011 Ford Taurus that Ravnsborg was driving at the time of the crash. His shattered glasses were found inside the car.“His face was in your windshield, Jason, think about that,” said North Dakota Bureau of Investigation Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel.Still, Ravnsborg stood by his story that he didn’t realize what he had struck at 10:24 p.m. Sept. 12 on the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 14. He also denied using his cellphones—he had two in the car—until the investigators told him they had evidence he had been on several political websites right before the crash.“I don’t know what I would have done different,” Ravnsborg said. “I believe I was in the road, and I believe I set my phone down, shut the radio off, and was looking to put the cruise control on.”South Dakota Attorney General Charged in Fatal Car CrashWhile he has said from the start, including in his 911 call moments after the crash, that the object he struck was “in the middle of the road,” the crash investigation revealed Boever was walking on the shoulder of the road and carrying a flashlight.After the crash, Ravnsborg was loaned a personal car that belonged to Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, who did not test him for alcohol use. The attorney general drove home and returned to Highmore in the morning when he, amazingly, discovered Boever’s body on the side of the road.Neither Ravnsborg nor Sheriff Volek found the body after the crash. The crash report said Ravnsborg walked past it twice as he searched the area with his cellphone flashlight. Boever’s flashlight was found the next day, still on.The release of the interviews, which Noem said she watched for the first time on Feb. 23, caused an explosion of activity in the state. While South Dakotans expressed their disbelief in Ravnsborg’s story, the legislature quickly moved to impeach him on Feb. 24. Noem said additional information would soon be released.But all that came to a sudden halt when Judge Brown slapped a gag order on the case, ordering the videos be removed from the state website and no more information be released. The videos are still widely available on other sites.Ravnsborg’s lawyer, Timothy J. Rensch of Rapid City, filed a motion asking for the clampdown on information and Brown, who is handling the case to avoid conflicts of interest for active judges, agreed.Brown later ordered the case moved from Highmore, the Hyde County seat and the scene of the fatal crash, to Pierre, where Ravnsborg lives and works.The legislature then ended all activity on impeachment, saying it would await a disposition on the criminal case. Ravnsborg applauded that move.“The House’s action today will allow the legal system to proceed without further interference and with due process,” he said Monday in a statement released by his private spokesman. “I have cooperated fully with investigators and law enforcement in this matter and look forward to its resolution. I will continue to work every day for the people of South Dakota.”Nemec is fed up with the delays.“I am angry at the way the process is playing out,” he said. “At first it seemed as though the Republican machine here in South Dakota had had enough of Jason Ravnsborg and decided to throw him under the bus. It sure seems like that is/was Noem’s motivation, and it appeared the Legislature was going along.”Nemec testified before the House State Affairs Committee as it weighed evidence for an impeachment trial, the first in state history. He said it was difficult to learn its schedule, and the committee chair and vice chair did not respond to his emails.“This was especially irritating because Rep. Chris Johnson grew up in Highmore, he was two years behind me at Highmore High School,” he said. “During the 1972-73 school year, I boarded at his parents’ house; he and I shared a bedroom. We were altar boys together at Saint Mary Catholic Church. We were in band together ... 50-year-old friendships mean nothing.“It certainly seems the Republican caucus had decided what was going to happen and the public be damned. Even if the public includes a former legislator who is a family member of the man Ravnsborg killed, who had politely and specifically asked questions about the process,” Nemec said. “I did not lobby them one way or the other. I was completely ignored. I have yet to get an answer to my emails. I don't know if they ignore all emails but their actions in this case are especially troubling.”It leads him to one conclusion: “The fix was in,” he said.Nemec wonders if Ravnsborg will request a jury trial. He doesn’t expect much of a penalty.“I had said months before the charges were announced that I expected a charge of crossing the white line," Nemec said. “That is what the basic charge is. I now expect the eventual punishment will be a traffic fine, no jail time. Impeachment would surprise me.”But he said it appears Ravnsborg’s political career is at an end. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who lost to Noem in the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary, has said he wants his old job back.“I doubt the 2022 GOP convention will renominate Jason Ravnsborg, there is only so much the SD Republican Party will put up with,” Nemec said. “Losing a SD attorney general race is not something they will risk.”He said the timing of the hearing seems curious.“I really don't know what to expect. Plea? Request for bench trial? Request for jury trial? So much is up in the air,” Nemec said. “A hearing at 4 p.m. on a Friday makes me think it will be a pro forma hearing at a time, date and place designed to be lost in the weekend. If it was at 9 a.m. on a Monday I would not have the gut feeling things were being swept under the rug.“Lost in all of this is Joe Boever,” he said. “Joe was a good guy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fauci’s star rises as relationship with Biden deepens

    Few others cast as long a shadow as Fauci — who over the past year has given America a crash course in epidemiology — especially with top health posts vacant.

  • The verdict is in: People who've had COVID-19 need just one shot, researchers say

    Giving people who've already had COVID-19 a second dose may be a waste, since the first one already acts like a booster.

  • Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's grip on power appeared increasingly threatened Thursday as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation, Democrats launched an impeachment investigation and police in the state capital said they stood ready to investigate a groping allegation. The firestorm around the Democrat grew a day after the Times Union of Albany reported that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her at his official residence late last year. The woman hasn't filed a criminal complaint, but a lawyer for the governor said Thursday that the state had reported the allegation to the Albany Police Department after the woman involved declined to do so herself.

  • One dose of Pfizer jab gives inadequate protection to cancer sufferers, study shows

    One shot of the Pfizer vaccine gives inadequate protection to cancer sufferers, new research suggests. Scientists said the current strategy of delaying the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine must be urgently reviewed for cancer patients in light of the findings. A study from King's College London and the Francis Crick Institute - which has not yet been peer-reviewed - found that three weeks after the first jab, antibody responses were found in 39 per cent of people with solid cancers and 13 per cent of people with blood cancer. This compared with 97 per cent of people with no cancer, according to the research on 205 people, who comprised 151 with cancer and 54 healthy controls. Cancer patients given a second dose of the vaccine three weeks after the first - as recommended by Pfizer - had a much better immune response, with 95 per cent of those with solid tumours showing detectable antibodies. The team said leaving up to a 12-week gap between doses - as is currently happening in the UK - is leaving cancer patients vulnerable to serious Covid-19. However, Cancer Research UK said the study was relatively small and people should continue to follow the advice of their doctors. Dr Sheeba Irshad, senior clinical lecturer from King's College London, said: "Our data provides the first real-world evidence of immune efficacy following one dose of the Pfizer vaccine in immunocompromised patient populations. "We show that following first dose, most solid and haematological (blood) cancer patients remained immunologically unprotected up until at least five weeks following primary injection; but this poor one-dose efficacy can be rescued with an early booster (second dose) at day 21. "Based on our findings, we would recommend an urgent review of the vaccine strategy for clinically extremely vulnerable groups. "Until then, it is important that cancer patients continue to observe all public health measures in place such as social distancing and shielding when attending hospitals, even after vaccination." Professor Adrian Hayday, from King's College London and the Francis Crick Institute, said: "The vaccine is very impressive in its impact on healthy individuals and our study shows that it can clearly bring immense benefit to cancer patients too, but in most cases this is only after boosting. "Cancer patients should be vaccinated and boosted quickly and their responses, particularly those of blood cancer patients, should be intensively monitored so that those who mix with family, friends and carers can be confident of their environment." Martin Ledwick, head information nurse at Cancer Research UK, said: "This is an interesting study and it's important to assess how cancer patients are responding to the vaccines being rolled out. "But at this stage, we are looking at data that hasn't been peer-reviewed, where other experts in the field would flag errors and limitations within the results. "The numbers of patients looked at in the study are also relatively small, particularly for those with blood cancers. "We know that this information could be worrying, but anyone undergoing cancer treatment should continue to follow the advice of their doctors, and we encourage all who can to take up the vaccine."

  • Biden's deal with Seoul points to a swift shift on alliances

    A new agreement with South Korea on sharing the cost of keeping U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula is early evidence that President Joe Biden is shifting America's approach to alliances in Asia and beyond. It shows he will cut allies a break to build unity in competition against China and Russia. President Donald Trump had demanded South Korea pay billions more to keep American troops on its soil.

  • 'Biden Should Be Finished,' Fox News Chyron Says As Tucker Carlson Mugs During Speech

    Carlson grimaces, rolls his eyes and squints in a silent "live response" to Joe Biden's prime-time address from the White House on the coronavirus.

  • German police crack cold case with DNA found on half-eaten sausage

    Always pack a snack when you’re committing an act of burglary. That’s my advice to you, reader. You should, however, make sure you take any leftovers with you when you flee the scene, lest you suffer the consequences nearly a decade later—like the burglar who was identified via DNA nine years after a break-in thanks to a half-eaten piece of sausage.

  • A Dark and Stormy Bite: A not-so-brief history of witches cooking and eating children

    Welcome, foolish mortals, to the home of cadaverous casseroles, exsanguinous eats, and snack-related sagas so strange and frightening they may well transport you to a realm unknown. Welcome, readers, to A Dark and Stormy Bite, a monthly column that dives deep into a teeth-chattering culinary dimension of utterly ghoulish proportions. Basically, if it involves food and goes bump in the night, we’ll cover it here. Do you have a favorite haunted restaurant or cursed recipe? Email lstone@thetakeout.com—and beware.

  • UK police confirm body found in woodland is of missing woman

    British police said on Friday that a body found in a wood outside London was that of Sarah Everard, whose disappearance last week has sparked anger and fears among women about their safety. Everard,33, disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in south London last Wednesday and police have arrested a serving officer on suspicion of her kidnap and murder. Her case has led to an outpouring of personal accounts by women of their own experiences and fears of walking streets alone at night, and a campaign for action to address this.

  • As vaccine nationalism deepens, governments pay to bring production home

    In the German town of Dessau, one of the sites of the Bauhaus art school, an institute was set up in 1921 to mass-produce vaccines that later helped strengthen the German Democratic Republic. Exactly 100 years later, the site is gearing up to be a one-stop shop to produce COVID-19 vaccines for Germany's pandemic response. It's just one example of a rash of efforts by governments across the globe to access fragmented vaccine production, after manufacturing setbacks deprived European Union members of drugs made on their own soil this year.

  • Biden lays out new benchmark for vaccine rollout

    One year after the pandemic started, President Joe Biden said he will direct all 50 states to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

  • Cancer patients significantly less protected by single dose of Covid vaccine, study suggests

    Cancer Research UK urges caution over findings and advised patients to follow doctors’ guidance and take up vaccine if offered

  • Democrat Skewers Republican Lawmaker's Attack On Black Lives Matter

    Del. Stacey Plaskett unleashed on Rep. Glenn Grothman after he said the anti-racism movement “doesn't like the old-fashioned family."