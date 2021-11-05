Israel's ultra-Orthodox protest women's prayer at holy site

SHLOMO MOR
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the Western Wall in Jerusalem to protest against a Jewish women’s group that holds monthly prayers there in a long-running campaign for gender equality at the site.

For decades the “Women of the Wall” group has campaigned for equality of worship at the wall, one of Judaism's holiest sites. Israel’s religious institutions are dominated by the ultra-Orthodox, who are opposed to any changes at the site, where men and women pray in separate areas.

The dispute has sharpened since the swearing-in of a new government in June pushed Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties into the opposition. A newly elected lawmaker who is also a Reform rabbi has used his parliamentary immunity to bring Torah scrolls into the women's section in defiance of rules enforced by the ultra-Orthodox administrators of the site.

Police set up metal barricades and deployed in large numbers to hold back the mostly male protesters, who blew whistles and occasionally surged forward only to be pushed back. The women carried empty mantles used to cloak Torah scrolls to protest the prohibition on bringing the scrolls themselves into the women's section.

Anat Hoffman, the founder of the group, said they are “fighting for equality and religious pluralism and justice.”

“We cannot read from the Torah in the women’s section in 2021,” she said. “Why not? Why the hell not?”

Itamar Ben Gvir, a far-right member of parliament who often makes provocative appearances at Jerusalem protests, approached the barricades with his entourage and argued with one of the women shouting, "don’t harm the Western Wall.” He left minutes later, as supporters of the women replied, “Ben Gvir go home!”

The protests were called for by ultra-Orthodox leaders, including Aryeh Deri, head of the Shas party. In a tweet on Friday that was shared by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Deri called on his supporters to come out “so that heaven forbid this holy place is not desecrated.”

Gilad Kariv, a Reform rabbi and newly elected parliament member from the center-left Labor party, had planned to bring a Torah scroll into the site for the women to use but called off his visit at the request of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who sought to prevent conflict at the site.

Netanyahu had shelved plans for an egalitarian prayer space at the wall in 2017 under pressure from the ultra-Orthodox parties who are politically allied with him.

The move infuriated adherents of more liberal strains of Judaism to which most Jews in North America adhere. The dispute has been a major point of friction between the two largest Jewish communities in the world, in Israel and the United States.

In Israel, ultra-Orthodox rabbis tightly control Jewish practices including weddings, divorces, and burials, viewing it as their responsibility to preserve traditions that have endured centuries of persecution and assimilation. They continually resist calls for reforms from liberals, often deeming them second-class Jews who ordain women and members of the LGBTQ community and are overly accepting towards converts and interfaith marriages.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Niger: At least 69 killed in gun attack

    At least 69 people are killed when they were ambushed by suspected Islamist militants.

  • Sinopec signs China's largest long-term LNG contract with U.S. firm

    China's Sinopec has signed a contract with U.S. Venture Global LNG to buy 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually for 20 years. The deal is the largest LNG long-term contract signed between Chinese and U.S. companies, Venture Global said in a statement. The LNG will be supplied from its plant in Plaquemines, Louisiana.

  • Ex-prosecutor in SKorea wins opposition presidential ticket

    South Korea’s conservative former top prosecutor, who has called for a stronger U.S. security guarantee to neutralize North Korean nuclear threats, won the main opposition party’s hotly contested nomination for next March’s presidential election on Friday. Recent opinion surveys showed Yoon Suk Yeol would be locked in a tight race with Lee Jae-myung, the outspoken liberal ruling party candidate, who has vowed to take an appeasement policy on North Korea and adopt pragmatic diplomacy between Washington and Beijing. The close race between the two candidates will likely further intensify severe domestic polarization in South Korea at a time it faces growing North Korean nuclear threats, an intense U.S.-China rivalry and various economic woes.

  • Biden administration approves $650 million in arms sales to Saudi Arabia

    The Biden administration approved the potential sale of $650 million worth of arms to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, a move intended to help the country defend itself against Houthi attacks launched from Yemen, according to a State Department spokesperson.Why it matters: Former President Trump was frequently criticized for continuing to sell arms to Saudi Arabia, even after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was found to have ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Stay on top of

  • My Take: The death and resurrection of Christianity

    Jubilant return follows sorrowful exile.

  • IBM officially spins out Kyndryl: What it means for the Triangle

    IBM spin-out Kyndryl has officially separated from IBM. And the Triangle will play a big role in the new company's future.

  • Conservative Supreme Court justices signal opposition to Texas abortion law—to protect gun rights

    The premise of the law means that no constitutional right is safe, and that no prior Supreme Court decisions held legal weight, argued the Biden administration. Most justices appeared to agree.

  • China LGBT rights group shuts down in tightening environment

    A LGBT advocacy group in China that has spearheaded many of the country's legal cases pushing for greater rights is halting its work for the foreseeable future. LGBT Rights Advocacy China announced it was ceasing all activities and shutting down its social media accounts in an announcement on social media Thursday. “We are deeply regretful to tell everyone, Queer Advocacy Online will stop all of our work indefinitely,” the group said on WeChat, using the name of its social media account.

  • Rabbi From Hell at Center of Gruesome Cult Murders

    Sander Koning/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—A Jerusalem judge says that Eliezer Berland, one of Israel’s most infamous cult leaders, who repeatedly slipped through the hands of law enforcement by fleeing the country and securing reduced jail sentences through plea deals, has implicated himself in two gory unsolved murders dating back to 1986.Following the arrests in recent weeks of seven of Berland’s followers, the defrocked rabbi, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on Monday at a prison in

  • Christian Archaeologists Wanted to Excavate the Biblical Past. They Ended Up Sparking Today's Strife in Jerusalem

    When an Israeli court ruled last month that Jews could pray on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem—if it was done quietly—the surprise decision seemed sure to spark yet another round of unrest in a city that in May endured some of its worst violence in years. Palestinians and the governments of Turkey and Egypt immediately condemned a decision that devout Jews hailed as a victory for religious freedom. The trouble began on Yom Kippur, when a Jewish man engaged in prayer on the city’s 37-acre ancient acropolis that Muslims call the Noble Sanctuary, or Haram al-Sharif.

  • GOP Senator Rand Paul's religious litmus test for public service should alarm us all |Opinion

    It’s long past time for Sen. Paul and his fellow Republicans to stop this first boycott of a nomination in the committee’s history.

  • It's Diwali. Here is how Springfield-area Hindus are marking the festival

    More than 400 families are expected to celebrate the festival of lights at the newly-built Hindu temple in Chatham

  • Anti-Vaxxer’s Racist Outburst at Council Meeting Turns Into Epic Self-Own

    County of San Diego Board of Supervisors via YouTubeA discussion about coronavirus vaccines became so heated during a San Diego board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday night that one public attendee unleashed a vile, racist attack before being booted by security and ditched by a radio station he worked for.San Diego County lawmakers used the meeting to provide routine updates about new cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations, transmission rates, and how vaccination rates can stall coronavirus from s

  • Realtor who flew to the Capitol riot on a private jet and said she wouldn't go to jail because of her 'blonde hair' and 'white skin' gets 60 days behind bars

    When a critic on Twitter told Jenna Ryan she would go to jail, Ryan said she was "definitely not going to jail."

  • NYC Council has 5 new Asian Americans, a record that mirrors city more accurately

    Five Asian Americans were elected to the New York City Council on Tuesday, the most the council has ever had.

  • Off-duty firefighter's 'Blackface' at Halloween party doesn't represent agency, Brevard fire chief says

    Brevard County fire chief says off-duty veteran firefighter in blackface at beachside party does not represent agency

  • China tennis star Peng says ex-vice premier forced her into sex

    Former world No.1 tennis doubles player Peng Shuai, one of China's biggest sporting stars, has publicly accused a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted. According to a screenshot of her verified Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee - China's top decision-making body - coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The post was deleted around half an hour after it was published, although searches for Peng's name on China's tightly controlled internet surged after the posting, and screenshots were shared among private WeChat groups and over iMessage.

  • Lead pastor at Virginia Beach’s Rock Church steps down after being charged with soliciting sex with minor

    A day after news broke that the lead pastor of Virginia Beach’s Rock Church had been charged with soliciting sex from an underage girl, the church announced he will step away from all ministerial duties until the case is resolved. The statement was released Wednesday morning, five days after Pastor John Blanchard was arrested in a sting operation in Chesterfield County. Police said the ...

  • They executed people for the state of South Carolina. For some, it nearly destroyed them.

    Many of those who helped execute people in South Carolina prisons have never spoken publicly – until now. The closer the 10 men we spoke with were to the act of killing, the more serious the long-term consequences.

  • From Soros to unions, the left poured major money into effort to defeat Austin's police staffing prop

    Liberal activists, super PACs, and unions dumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into defeating an Austin, Texas ballot measure that would have increased the number of police on the streets as the city continues to be ravaged by the highest number of homicides in history.