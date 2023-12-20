ISS astronauts prepare SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for return to Earth

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station are working Wednesday to return a SpaceX cargo spacecraft to Earth.

A SpaceX Dragon capsule is scheduled to depart from the ISS at 9:05 p.m.

The Dragon spacecraft is filled with research, experiments and other items.

It launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station last month.

Crews were planning to return the Dragon earlier, but bad weather off Florida’s coast delayed its departure last week.

Channel 9 will monitor the planning undocking and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

