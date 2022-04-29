ISS backs two dissident directors in boardroom battle at Kohl's

FILE PHOTO: A Kohl’s department store in New York, U.S.
Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·2 min read

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Friday recommended that Kohl's Corp investors elect two of the 10 board nominees put forth by activist investment firm Macellum Advisors as the department store considers selling itself.

ISS said Macellum nominee Jeffrey Kantor, who had been chief merchandising officer at retailer Macy's Inc and a former chief executive at the Hecht Company, and Pamela Edwards, who had been a former chief financial officer at Victoria's Secret and Express, would bring critical expertise to the board.

"Some incremental change at the board level may provide added comfort to investors that the strategic alternatives available are being weighed against the upside and risks associated with the standalone plan, and add expertise," ISS wrote.

The report lends considerable support to Macellum's proxy fight which comes on the heels of a similar battle waged last year. In 2021, Macellum and several partners reached a settlement to drop that fight in return for getting two of their nominees seats on the board. The company also added a third independent director to the board at the same time.

This year the stakes may be even higher as Macellum has argued that Kohl's has done too little to turn its business around and is now pressing the board to sell the company. The company said it has met with more than 20 potential buyers.

Two weeks ago Reuters reported that Franchise Group Inc had joined the bidding for Kohl's.

ISS pointed to market skepticism about the sale process and said it likely stems from a lack of trust in the board's commitment to an expedited sale, as opposed to a lack of confidence in the board members' expertise in M&A matters. That could be addressed by "adding independent voices with relevant industry experience, rather than additional M&A experts."

Investors will decide who sits on Kohl's board on May 11.

Kohl's earlier on Friday urged investors to back its 13 director candidates and said Jonathan Duskin, Macellum's portfolio manager and one of the hedge fund's director candidates, poses a "threat." Kohl's said six of the 10 Macellum nominees have never served on a public board and none have served on the board of a retail company similar in size to Kohl's.

Kohl's operates more than 1,100 stores in the United States and is valued at $7.6 billion.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beats Fit Pro are Just $179.95 on Amazon

    This is a rare deal on compact true wireless earbuds with fast pairing, active noise cancellation and strong sound.

  • Panama is poised to approve the use of Bitcoin and 8 other cryptos ‘without limitation’

    The legislation would see Panama follow in the footsteps of El Salvador, which approved Bitcoin as legal tender. In Panama, however, accepting the cryptos won't be obligatory, meaning they won't be legal tender per se.

  • Russia Uses Domestic Dollar Stash to Avoid Defaulting on Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia appears to be on track to avoid a looming sovereign default after tapping its domestic dollar reserves to make payments on two foreign bonds that had previously been blocked by sanctions.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseUkraine’s Forces Get Boo

  • Is Disney Stock A Buy Right Now As It Fights With Florida?

    Disney stock keeps falling after coronavirus closures took a toll. Here's what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Disney now.

  • Fidelity just announced a massive hiring spree, targeting more than 12,000 new staffers as the investment giant bets on the power of retail investors

    The new hires will bring Fidelity's headcount to 68,000 by year's end, up 19% from the start of this year.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As one of history's most successful moneymen, investors look to Warren Buffett for guidance when it comes to stock picking and finances. Lately, investors have also been loving stock splits. With activity among average traders having surged in recent years, stock splits can make shares more accessible and have led to big gains for some companies.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 at risk of booking the worst start to a year since 1942. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 is shaping up to be a doozy.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 90% to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett stands as one of history's most successful investors, and he's dispensed plenty of quotable wisdom in his decades of guiding Berkshire Hathaway to incredible returns. Read on to see why Warren Buffett's worst-performing stock since the beginning of 2021 actually looks like a smart buy right now. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is a Brazil-based fintech that provides payment processing and credit services, mainly to merchants.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm Stocks Fall After Intel Flags Problems Ahead

    PC sales are slowing as the Covid-19 pandemic phase looks to be ending and the economic outlook is uncertain, raising concerns for chip makers.

  • This Renewable Energy Stock Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

    The renewable energy company increased its per-unit distribution by nearly 15% in the first quarter.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Another giant homebuilder to enter the wildly popular build-to-rent space

    The wildly popular build-to-rent space is drawing in another homebuilder, as more renters are willing to pay premium rents for this unique hybrid model and investors are paying top dollar to own them.

  • Mark Zuckerberg to Investors: Expect Nothing From the Metaverse

    In downplaying the near-term promise of Horizon Worlds and Oculus, the former Facebook seemed to confirm that its Meta rebrand was a strategic distraction.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed Early Today and Could Fall Further

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock crashed last week, I believed it had further to fall. Today, Rivian announced a partnership with Clearloop under which the EV maker will buy its first megawatt of solar energy to provide electricity for its charging network planned for Tennessee state parks. The move is part of Rivian's carbon neutrality goals.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about how and why lithium prices are skyrocketing, you can go directly to 5 Best Lithium Stock To Buy Now. Lithium prices are rallying during the EV boom. As concerns about climate change and global […]