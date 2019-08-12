Is ISS A/S's (CPH:ISS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how ISS A/S's (CPH:ISS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. ISS has a price to earnings ratio of 28.12, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.6%.

See our latest analysis for ISS

How Do I Calculate ISS's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for ISS:

P/E of 28.12 = DKK184.8 ÷ DKK6.57 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does ISS Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that ISS has a higher P/E than the average (16.6) P/E for companies in the commercial services industry.

CPSE:ISS Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 12th 2019 More

ISS's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

ISS's earnings per share fell by 43% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 18% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does ISS's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

ISS has net debt equal to 32% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On ISS's P/E Ratio

ISS's P/E is 28.1 which is above average (15.8) in its market. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.