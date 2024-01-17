Issaquah Costco among locations now scanning member cards at entrance

A handful of Costco locations, including some in Western Washington, have begun scanning membership cards at entrances.

Before now, Costco members have only had to show their cards to attendants at the doors on their way inside. But that’s changed recently, with the company saying that a “few locations” are now scanning cards instead.

“This test is to match members to their cards at the door prior to shopping,” a spokesperson told KIRO 7.

The company has not provided details as to why they’ve begun to do this, although some have speculated that it could be a means to curb account sharing between members and non-members.

A list of locations scanning cards has not been released, but KIRO 7 has seen it firsthand at Costco’s Issaquah location.