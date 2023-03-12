Issaquah police investigating burglary
Issaquah police are investigating a burglary in the 2700 block of Logan Street on Saturday night, said the Issaquah Police Department.
Officers tried to track the burglar with K9s but believe they fled the area in a car.
IPD is investigating a burglary in the 2700 block of Logan Street. Officers conducted a K9 track but believe the suspects fled the area in a vehicle. Thanks to @KingCoSheriff & @AuburnWAPolice for the assist tonight.
— IssaquahPolice (@IssaquahPolice) March 12, 2023