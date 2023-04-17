Issaquah police looking for driver who severely hurt pedestrian, left him face-down in street

Issaquah police are hoping the public can help them find a driver who hit and severely injured a pedestrian in February.

On Feb. 5, officers were called to 17th Avenue Northwest and Newport Way Northwest for a report of a man who was face-down in the road.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been hit by a car and had life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Issaquah police detectives said they believe an older white Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon, which was seen heading north from the Talus or Renton area, may have been involved.

Investigators want to speak to the driver about what happened.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call the Issaquah Police Department tip line at 425-837-3210. Tips may be provided anonymously.