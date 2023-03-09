Issaquah police seek public’s help in searching for serial peeping Tom

Issaquah police are seeking the public’s help in searching for a serial peeping Tom.

Police said the man has been spotted looking through windows of homes 10 times in the last month in north Issaquah, often approaching homes from wooded greenbelt areas at night.

The man is described as middle-aged, wearing a tan or dark jacket, and is often seen riding a bike.

Police said they have identified a potential suspect, but no arrests have been made yet.

Any victims are asked to call Issaquah police.



