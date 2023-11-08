BREAKING: Ohio voters pass measure to legalize recreational marijuana

BREAKING UPDATE:

Voters in Ohio have passed a measure that will commercialize, regulate, legalize, and tax the adult use of marijuana, CBS projects.

Those who voted “yes” supported allowing the sale and purchase of marijuana which a new division of cannabis control would regulate.

It allows anyone over the age of 21 to use and have up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and enact a 10% tax on those sales.

A “no” vote opposes the initiative to legalize marijuana in Ohio.

Ohio will be the 24th state to legalize marijuana for adult use.

Much like when sports gambling became legal in Ohio, if Issue 2 passes because of the state regulatory mechanism that would have to be put in place to get the market off the ground.

It would likely take a few months before we see the first recreational marijuana sales in Ohio.