Issue of mobilisation deferral is not in my competence – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

The military command does not want to interfere in the question of who can have a delay from mobilisation to protect Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "For the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for me personally, the main thing is that people come to the army and can perform the tasks. Those who will have a delay or will not have a delay, who will be called upon by the state – as of today, I believe that this is not my competence. There are central executive authorities that can determine this.

I need people, I need ammunition, I need weapons to continue fighting."

Details: Regarding the idea of mobilising people with the III group of disability into the army, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said that the disability group is not relevant. In his opinion, the legislation should only have two options: fit or unfit for military service, without the concept of "limited fitness".

Zaluzhnyi noted that the military command worked with the Defence Ministry on proposals for improving mobilisation, and the Cabinet of Ministers has already submitted the bill to the Verkhovna Rada.

For reference: Article 23 of the draft law No 10378 on deferment from military service during mobilisation provides for the following.

Persons not subject for military service during mobilisation:

those picked by public authorities, other state bodies, local authorities, as well as companies, institutions and organisations in the manner established by the Cabinet of Ministers for the period of mobilisation and wartime;

persons with the I or II disability of group or recognised by the military medical commission as temporarily unfit for military service for health reasons for up to six months (with the subsequent repeat examination by the military medical commission);

women and men with three or more children under 18 years of age;

women and men who raise a child (children) under the age of 18 on their own;

women and men, legal guardians, foster parents, who raise a child with a disability under the age of 18;

women and men, legal guardians, foster parents, raising a child suffering from severe perinatal lesions of the nervous system, severe congenital malformations, rare orphan diseases, oncological, oncohematological diseases, cerebral palsy, severe mental disorders, type I diabetes (insulin-dependent), acute or chronic kidney diseases of IV degree, a child who has received a serious injury, needs an organ transplant, needs palliative care but does not have a disability, which is confirmed by a document issued by the medical advisory commission of the health care institution in the manner and in the form established by the central executive body that ensures the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of health care;

women and men who support an adult child who is a person with a disability of group I or II;

women who are on leave to care for a child until the age of three, and if the child needs home care for the duration specified in the medical report, but not more than six years of age;

pregnant women;

current members of the Ukrainian Parliament and the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

employees of military command and control bodies, military units, companies, institutions and organisations of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the intelligence body of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of State Security of Ukraine;

others liable for military service or certain categories of citizens in cases stipulated by law.

Persons with disabilities, as well as persons referred to in paragraphs two, four to fifteen of part one of this article, may be called up for military service during the specified period upon their consent.

The list of people not subject for military service during mobilisation also includes students and pedagogues of higher education institutions, as well as academics and scientists; and family members of people who were killed or gone missing while taking part in the Anti-Terrorist Operation or the full-scale war.

