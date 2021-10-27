'Issue resolved': State holding Australian Open says no to unvaccinated players
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says his state would not allow unvaccinated players to participate in the Australian Open, potentially ruling out reigning men's champion Novak Djokovic from competing in Melbourne's Grand Slam. "We are locking people who are unvaccinated out of pubs, cafes, restaurants and the G (Melbourne Cricket Ground) and all sorts of other events," he said. "We're not going to be applying for an exemption. Therefore, the issue is basically resolved."