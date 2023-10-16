Issue with wrong-way driver in Over-the-Rhine escalated to choking death, prosecutor says

The 24-year-old man accused of fatally choking a man in Over-the-Rhine said he was defending himself, his lawyer said Monday in court.

Lavontez Davis is charged with murder in the death of Jason McKinnon, 48. Police said McKinnon was attacked on Oct. 4 on 14th Street and then died Oct. 8 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Prosecutor Tarin Brown said in court Monday that Davis choked McKinnon during a dispute that began because some was trying to tell Davis and his girlfriend they were traveling the wrong way on a one-way street.

Brown also said Davis has exhibited an “escalation of behaviors” since 2021. Court records show he was charged with aggravated robbery this year and felonious assault in 2021, but in both case a grand jury declined to indict him.

The lawyer representing Davis on Monday, Josh Hitch, pointed out to the judge that, despite the charges, Davis has no prior convictions.

Hitch said Davis vigorously denies the charges and believes he was defending himself and his pregnant girlfriend.

He said Davis is a Western Hills High School graduate and works at UPS with a 1-year-old child and another on the way.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Curt Kissinger set Davis's bond at $1 million. A grand jury is expected to review the case by Oct. 24.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jason McKinnon death: Bond set for man accused in OTR killing