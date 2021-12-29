Issues of impact in 2021: Race and racism mark long-awaited Arbery murder trial
The 2020 slaying of Ahmaud Arbery and the attempted coverup by Brunswick area officials sparked the social justice movement. Arbery’s killers finally stood trial in November in a case rife with racial undertones.
Here is a selection of the most widely read viewpoints related to the Arbery murder trial published by the Savannah Morning News in 2021.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Ahmaud Arbery murder trial in Brunswick had racial undertones