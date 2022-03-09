Have issues with NJ unemployment? Commissioner will testify on the system Thursday

The state Senate Labor Committee hearing on Thursday could get heated, with lawmakers expected to ask Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo for a status update on the unemployment system and backlogged claims.

Dissatisfaction with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development reached a fever pitch last week when the Senate unanimously approved a bipartisan resolution urging Gov. Phil Murphy to immediately address the unemployment claim backlog and reopen state offices to the public.

The Department of Labor staff has not returned to in-person work, and the filing process has stayed completely virtual.

The resolution, co-sponsored by all of the senators present from both parties, noted that the continued closure of the career centers “may result in further economic harm to the unemployed individual and in a larger scale, the state of New Jersey.”

The department announced on the same day that it would offer limited, in-person assistance beginning March 28 for residents who have had issues with their unemployment claims.

The resolution also calls for the department to provide, within 30 days, a report on unemployment statistics including the number of people waiting for claims, the average length of time it takes for a claim to be completed, how much has been paid in claims, the number of employees working on claims, the average time each employee spends on a claim and anything else the department thinks is relevant.

Asaro-Angelo is no stranger to the hot seat. He has faced questions and criticism since the early days of the pandemic, when hundreds of thousands of workers first faced delays in unemployment checks.

Robert Asaro-Angelo Department of Labor and Workforce Development at Govenor Murphy's daily briefing, June 11, 2020.

At that time, he joined the governor at daily coronavirus briefings, where he said the system was “working as intended” and suggested residents were not filling out forms correctly.

New Jersey was picked late last year as one of two states for a pilot project designed to make the unemployment system easier and more accessible to use. The goal of the pilot is to design an unemployment application system that “provides equitable and timely access to unemployment benefits for eligible workers, while rooting out identity theft and sophisticated fraud rings that have bogged down state systems throughout the pandemic.”

Thursday’s meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the Statehouse Annex and is open to the public. Masks are required.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Labor commissioner will testify on NJ unemployment issues in Senate