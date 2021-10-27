Issues of possible influence discussed as jury selection continues

Oct. 27—The jury selection process trudged on for a sixth day Tuesday, as concerns emerged about possible outside influences on a jury pool that appears decidedly well-informed on the case of three White men accused of murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man.

But Eastern Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy Walmsley did not see a reason to inhibit free speech outside the courthouse. Walmsley denied a request from defense attorney Kevin Gough to prevent demonstrations of support for Ahmaud Arbery, the man who was killed Feb. 23, 2020, on a public street in Satilla Shores.

Travis McMicheal shot the unarmed Arbery three times at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun near Satilla Drive and Holmes Road after the two men struggled for possession of McMichael's gun. McMichael, 35, and his 65-year-old father, Gregory McMichael, had armed themselves moments earlier and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after seeing him run past their home on Satilla Drive. William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, joined the chase in his pickup truck after seeing Arbery run past his home on nearby Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit. The McMichaels said they thought Arbery was burglarizing a nearby home that was under construction.

The three men are charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The defense argues that the killing was a case of self-defense in the course of a citizen's arrest. The prosecutors contend Abery was murdered while out for a jog.

Representing Bryan, attorney Gough expressed concerns about people gathering outside the courthouse and showing banners and signs in support for Arbery and his family. Gough said the signs could possibly influence or intimidate prospective jurors who encounter the demonstrators.

In denying the motion, Walmsley noted that activity outside the courthouse has been relatively muted this week.

Led by the Washington, D.C.,-based Transformative Justice Coalition, demonstrators gathered daily on the courthouse grounds during the first week of jury selection.

Walmsley said there are no grounds for infringing on the First Amendment rights of individuals to gather publicly and express themselves.

"The court does not feel the defense has met its burden," he said.

But Walmsley was not without his concerns. He warned prosecution and defense attorneys again to avoid references to evidence that the judge has already ruled inadmissible, as well as evidence on which the judge has not yet ruled on.

He also has requested the large media presence covering the trial to refrain from reporting detailed identifying information about prospective jurors.

Walmsley noted a social media message Monday night from an attorney who represents Arbery's family members. The message sent from Lee Merritt criticized Walmsley's decision Monday to qualify a certain potential juror. The social media message mentioned the potential juror's occupation and gender.

Merritt also issued a social media message that said, "Register to vote, show up for jury duty, Remember this phrase: "I can be fair."

Merritt represents the Arbery family civilly and has no connection with the criminal trial.

"It troubles me significantly that any individual separate from the lawyers and the media would be taking it upon themselves a narrative that does not comply with this court's wishes," Walmsley said.

Starting with Tuesday's proceedings, the process had qualified 32 prospective jurors. It needs to qualify about 64 prospective jurors. The three teams of defense attorneys and the prosecution will then use their allotted strikes to narrow that group down to a jury of 12, plus four alternates.

As Tuesday's proceedings indicated, most people in the community of 85,000 are familiar with the details of the case. Many have opinions regarding the incident and as in previous days, there appears to be little sympathy for the defense's position.

"I believe they overstepped the bounds of the law," said one man under questioning by assistant prosecuting attorney Larissa Olliviere.

Another man opined that the confrontation appeared racially motivated to him.

"It was a Black guy in a White neighborhood," he said. "He got chased down by trucks and was shot in the street."

Of the panel of 20 prospective jurors who were processed Tuesday, only one indicated a desire to serve on the jury for this highly-publicized and emotionally charged case. The woman said her son once had a bad experience with police that she suspects was racially motivated, but she told attorneys she believes she can listen to the facts of the case with an open mind.

"I believe I can bring peace out of the storm," she said. "We as a community are supposed to love one another and there's got to be some peace."

She added: "We want to see justice done. I want everything to be fair, that's my opinion. Everybody's due their day in court."

Jury selection continues Wednesday.