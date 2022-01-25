Istanbul airport delays reopening after blizzard
Residence rejoice after snow covers Istanbul
Residence rejoice after snow covers Istanbul
Beijing Olympics organizers and Chinese authorities have lowered the threshold for producing a negative COVID-19 test for participants arriving to participate in the Winter Games, CBC reported on Sunday.Catch up quick: Organizers for the Beijing Games had instituted testing standards tougher than those used by many sports leagues in the U.S. and Europe, per the Wall Street Journal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The disparity prompted concerns that athl
The headaches are intensifying for Florida Democrats as retirements, candidate recruitment challenges and a burgeoning redistricting fight add to the party's troubles in an already difficult midterm election year.The party's hopes of winning approval of new political maps proposed by the Republican-controlled state Senate - with which Democrats were largely satisfied - are now mired in uncertainty after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took the unusual...
Vachik Mangassarian, an Armenian actor known for his TV roles on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, has died. He was 78. Mangassarian died in Burbank from COVID-19-related complications, his manager, Valerie McCaffrey of McCaffrey Talent Management, told The Hollywood Reporter. Born in Iran of Armenian descent, he emigrated […]
Ray J has officially made his return back to the streets!
Patrick Mahomes dropped his helmet and wrapped his arms around another player on the field. But it wasn't someone in red and gold. It was Josh Allen.
Donald Trump to huddle Wednesday with top aides and outside advisers to discuss his political game plan for the 2022 midterm elections
While Prince William and Kate Middleton have many duties to fulfill as royals , they also enjoy their role as parents to three...
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have much of a stat line on Sunday night, with three catches for seven yards. However, Diggs racked up a “one” in a very rare category. Diggs wiped out a fan who entered the field, and who apparently was making a beeline for the football. A fan named Carl Fugate [more]
President Biden was caught on a hot mic Monday appearing to call Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" in response to a question asked at the start of a White House event on lowering the prices of consumer goods.
Meghan King and Cuffe Owens wed in October at his childhood home in Pennsylvania, and announced their split two months later
The ongoing saga between Kelly Clarkson and ex Brandon Blackstock over their Montana ranch has finally concluded. It’s an ending that is still somewhat baffling given the fact that the former music manager fought to the bitter end until the pop star gave him a small slice of the property — and honestly, it’s small […]
The Green Bay Packers quarterback warmed up for his playoff loss by casting doubt on Biden's win. The former president's team is thrilled
Stefon Diggs landed a massive hit on the fan who invaded the field during the final minutes of the Chiefs-Bills AFC Divisional thriller Sunday night.
David Cassidy may be one of the top teen idols of all time, but his half-brother Shaun Cassidy was a major heartthrob too. While his older brother starred on The Partridge Family and had a career in pop music, Cassidy led The Hardy Boys Mysteries and a became pop star himself in the latter half of the '70s, with hits including "Da Doo Ron Ron" and "Hey Deanie."Though he got his start in music and acting, Cassidy, now 63, went in a very different direction with his career once he hit adulthood. I
Beckham announced in November that he planned to convert his salary for this NFL season into bitcoin
Just as the Omicron wave may have broken across the U.S. comes word of another version of the more transmissible variant, dubbed BA.2. It’s been nicknamed by some “stealth Omicron” because it seems to evade identification better than its predecessor. While other new variants that seemed worrisome — like Mu or Lambda — have had […]
Mahomes dropped his helmet and wrapped his arms around another player on the field. But it wasn't someone in red and gold. It was Josh Allen.
"Might want to sit this one out," said Bogut on Twitter to Stoudemire. Bogut was fouled by Stoudemire in 2010.
Here's why Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the first time in his career in his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
A Southern California conservation worker recently encountered what might be described as the king of kingsnakes.