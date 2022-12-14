Istanbul mayor sentenced for insulting Turkish officials

ISTANBUL (AP) — A court in Turkey sentenced the mayor of Istanbul, the country's most populous city, to two years and seven months in prison Wednesday on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council.

The court convicted Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and also imposed a political ban that could lead to his removal from office. Imamoglu, who belongs to the main opposition Republican People’s Party, is expected to appeal the verdict.

Critics alleged the mayor's trial was an attempt to eliminate a key opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in June.

Imamoglu was elected to lead Istanbul in March 2019. His win was a historic blow to Erdogan and the president's Justice and Development Party, which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter-century. The party pushed to void the municipal election results in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities.

The challenge resulted in a repeat of the election a few months later, which Imamoglu also won.

Imamoglu was charged with insulting senior public officials after he described canceling legitimate elections as an act of “foolishness” on Nov. 4, 2019.

The mayor denied insulting members of the electoral council, insisting his words were a response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu calling him “a fool” and accusing Imamoglu of criticizing Turkey during a visit to the European Parliament.

Thousands gathered in front of the municipality building to denounce the verdict against the popular mayor.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party, cut short a visit to Germany to return to Turkey and lend his support to Imamoglu.

Earlier during the trial, the court heard testimony from Imamoglu’s press officer, Murat Ongun and another aide, who confirmed that the mayor’s words were in response to Soylu.

“Either before or after this event, or even on May 6 (2019) when the elections were canceled, I did not hear any negative words from Ekrem Imamoglu concerning the (Supreme Electoral Council) members,” the T24 news website cited Ongun as saying. “All of his statements were made toward political figures.”

But in a video posted on social media, Soylu insisted the mayors comments were directed at the electoral council members, who canceled the elections.

