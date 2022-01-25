Istanbul roads paralysed after heavy snowfall

AccuWeather

Situated more than 300 miles north of the Arctic Circle, at the very top of Alaska, is Utqiagvik - formerly known as Barrow - the northernmost city in the United States. It sits on a promontory between the Chukchi and Beaufort seas, with no roads connecting it to the rest of the state. On Jan. 22, the town's roughly 5,000 residents experienced the sun's rays for the first time since mid-November when the sun set for the final time in 2021. Saturday, it finally rose above the horizon for about 50