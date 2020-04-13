iStar Sets First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2020 on Thursday, April 30, 2020, prior to the opening of the market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Dial-in: 877.226.8216 International: 409.207.6983 Access Code: 2081032

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 12:00 p.m. ET on April 30, 2020 through 12:00 a.m. ET on May 14, 2020 by calling:

Replay: 866.207.1041 International: 402.970.0847 Access Code: 3183044

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

