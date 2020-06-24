Istation recognized for online learning innovation with 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Award

Prestigious awards program honors outstanding educational technology

DALLAS, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that Istation , a Dallas-based education technology company, has been selected as the winner of the "Online Learning Innovation Award" in the second annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

As the COVID-19 global health pandemic accelerated the transition to distance learning, Istation offered new online learning programs for students and educators. Istation created a unique program for home-based instruction that offers teachers and parents a clear view of each student's progress. Additionally, Istation's Parent Portal includes a variety of resources to reinforce children's learning at home, including printable lessons, books, passages and games appropriate for each student's progress in the Istation program. The platform also provides learning data such as usage and student summary handouts.

"Istation's mission has always been to help students succeed and grow, and in these challenging times it is even more critical to deliver on that mission so that students and educators can thrive," said Istation's Chief Operating Officer and President, Ossa Fisher. "With COVID-19 changing the usual learning environment, Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs will continue to immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn, whether in the classroom or at home. We are extremely proud to receive this 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Award in recognition of our innovative approach to online learning."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Istation is delivering a comprehensive e-learning program that is already used by more than four million students and educators around the world, and we certainly see the company growing as they provide compelling distance learning solutions," said James Johnson, managing director for EdTech Breakthrough. "The hard work, dedication and innovative thinking of the Istation team is delivering a true EdTech 'breakthrough,' and we're excited to congratulate them on winning the 'Online Learning Innovation Award' in our 2020 EdTech Breakthrough Awards program."

Through Istation's customer success team, the company also launched a new video series during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Cape Classroom series offers insightful and actionable tips for at-home instruction during the transition to remote learning. The content is geared toward helping parents with elementary school-age children at home. The two- to five-minute segments are led by Istation professional development experts who are both former educators and parents themselves.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.