ISU faculty leaders participate in 'call to action' on SB 202

Feb. 26—About 75 Indiana State University faculty, staff and students, as well as community representatives, attended a town hall Monday on Senate Bill 202, which opponents say puts tenure at risk and threatens academic freedom.

Another 20 participated online.

The event, conducted on campus and organized by Faculty Senate leaders Andrea Arrington-Sirois and Lindsey Eberman, was ISU's contribution to a statewide Day of Action involving universities across Indiana to make sure people are aware of the bill, proposed amendments and expected impact, Arrington-Sirois said.

The bill was slated to be heard by the full Indiana House late Monday.

Those attending the town hall at ISU listened to information about the bill and its amendments and received an overview of the Indiana legislative process provided by Carly Schmitt, associate professor in the political science department.

State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, joined via Zoom and shared her perspective on the bill, which she opposes.

Groups represented included the Vigo County League of Women Voters and Greater Terre Haute NAACP branch.

"We continue to strongly voice our opposition to this harmful bill," Arrington-Sirois said. "ISU faculty and staff strive to create an intellectually diverse learning environment. ... We emphasize that there are already procedures and policies in place that address some of the concerns listed in the bill."

Those attending received information on advocacy efforts and how to contact their legislators, and some did so during the town hall, Eberman said.

After the session, Eberman said, "It's a little disappointing the Legislature is unable to hear from multiple constituencies and take action on the information they are hearing. The public momentum around stopping this bill is pretty strong," she said.

The ISU Faculty Senate passed a resolution in opposition to the bill and President Deborah Curtis as well as board of trustees chair Robert Casey have raised concerns about it.

Bill author state Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette says the legislation is needed because higher education is viewed by some as discouraging conservative viewpoints, which he says can impact enrollments.

During a recent Senate session, he stated, "Well designed tenure protection has its place ... infringing on academic freedom is a red line we should not cross. But we don't need to give up on these values to curb the excessive politicization and viewpoint discrimination that threatens our state's workforce goals."

Among other components, the bill would require faculty to undergo a post-tenure review by the board of trustees every five years "to ensure they are meeting adequate performance expectations, as well as encouraging intellectual diversity and refraining from pushing political views in the classroom that are unrelated to the scholar's expertise," according to a release by Indiana Senate Republicans.

Deery has said the bill puts into code for the first time protections for tenured faculty.

On Monday, the statewide University Alliance for Racial Justice released a statement on the civil rights impact of SB 202, supported by more than 750 Indiana residents and 51 Indiana organizations.

According to the statement, SB 202 includes a number of possible sanctions, including loss of tenure, for university faculty, but it argues "the most egregious about those sanctions is that they would be imposed as a consequence for speaking about discrimination and racism in higher education classes in the state of Indiana."

The statement suggested it is "part of a nationwide effort to dismantle DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) efforts on college campuses."

