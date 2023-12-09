ISU Farmhouse fraternity member sentenced to probation for harassment

An Iowa State University fraternity member has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to harassment of a fellow fraternity brother, while a second member's charges connected to the January incident have been dismissed.

Grant Kuehnast, 21, was one of three Farmhouse Fraternity members arrested and charged in May with second-degree harassment and extortion charges for an incident that happened at the fraternity home in the 300 block of Ash Avenue in Ames.

Kuenhast pled guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree harassment in November, resulting in a Dec. 6 deferred judgment, two years probation, and an $855 fine. The second-degree harassment and extortion charges were dismissed.

Tyler Ekstrom, 20, was also arrested on harassment and extortion charges, but the court dismissed the case on Dec. 8.

Ames Police arrested Kuehnast and Ekstrom as well as Colton Moore, each then members of the Iowa State FarmHouse Fraternity, on May 4 for allegedly attempting to coerce a fellow fraternity member into performing a sex act on one of them. According to court records, the three college students allegedly threatened to shoot the victim in the face and groin with an airsoft gun in January.

Ekstrom pleaded not guilty, and was set to go to trial on Feb. 27 before his case was dismissed on Friday.

Moore, according to court documents, is the one on whom the victim was told to perform the sex act on. He pleaded not guilty to extortion and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and is set to go to trial on Jan. 9.

The Story County attorney's office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Fraternity brothers threaten fellow member with firearm

According to a search warrant, on Jan. 31 Kuehnast and the other two fraternity members allegedly went into the victim's room inside the fraternity located on Ash Avenue.

Kuehnast allegedly instructed the victim to perform a sex act on Moore, while Ekstrom stood near the door. When the victim initially refused, Kuehnast pointed an airsoft gun at the victim, threatened to fire it and then shot at the victim.

The incident followed a string of what the victim claimed was consistent bullying from Keuhnast and other fraternity members, according to the warrant.

The three students were arrested and released on bond while awaiting trial.

The Iowa State Chapter of the FarmHouse Fraternity released a statement in May saying all three members were "placed on inactive status by the chapter pending the outcome of the police investigation and legal process." The statement confirmed the students were no longer living in the fraternity house and were barred from attending any event associated with the fraternity.

"FarmHouse has a zero tolerance for assault or any conduct that violates a state and/or local law," the fraternity wrote in the statement. "The chapter will continue to fully comply with law enforcement through the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings."

