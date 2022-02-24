ISU grad from Ukraine discusses invasion threat

Feb. 24—A native of Cherkasy, Ukraine, Polina Kaniuka is "terrified" on one hand about developments in her native land, where her parents and other family reside.

Yet she tries to remain optimistic that her homeland will retain its sovereignty despite threats of invasion from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It's been crazy and heartbreaking what is going on," said Kaniuka, who in December received her doctorate in higher education administration from Indiana State University and was the graduate student speaker at her commencement ceremony.

She also has a master's degree from ISU in teaching English as a second language/ language studies.

Kaniuka came to the United States in 2011 but has tried to visit her home in Ukraine each year; she did return last summer.

"I don't think the Russian people are for the war and invasion," she said. "It's mostly their government and their president who's behind this."

It's not easy watching events happening more than 5,000 miles away, with a seven-hour time difference. "I'm really terrified, frankly speaking," she said. "My parents are there and I do keep in touch with them; every day I talk to them once or twice a day, especially with the way the situation has escalated with Russia."

An older brother is currently working in Hungary.

At times, Kaniuka wakes up and sees a text message from a friend asking about her family "and I would freak out or really have a panic attack. ... I would be scared something happened while I was asleep."

She'd watch the news trying to figure out if it was just a caring message from friends or "actually something worse had happened." She would then call her parents "and they would calm me down" or she would talk to her best friends in Ukraine.

She gets notifications from news sources and if she sees that something is developing, "it makes me stop whatever I'm doing to make sure I'm on top of what is going on back home," Kaniuka said.

While things have been rough in eastern Ukraine since 2014, "It's still really hard to get used to the idea that your country is going to get invaded," she said. She watched Putin's address to Russians earlier this week.

Her parents live in Cherkasy in central Ukraine, about 120 miles southeast of Kyiv. "Just being so far away make me anxious about not being able to help my family, if needed," she said.

Kaniuka first came to the U.S. in 2011 to pursue a master's in organizational management at Chadron State College in Nebraska; the college had an agreement with the college in Ukraine that Kaniuka had been attending.

While she doesn't have family in the U.S., "It doesn't feel that way because I have so many people supporting me and always helping me if I need anything," the 33-year-old said. She's made many friends at ISU and Terre Haute.

After graduation, she moved to Ohio and is now looking for a job; she has an international student visa and an option to work for a certain period of time.

Despite her fears, "I'm positive and I keep my hopes that there is diplomatic way of resolving this situation," she said Tuesday. "But at the same time when I read predictions in the media, then my biggest fear is that Russia will start invading Ukraine and shelling all parts of Ukraine, not only in the east."

Kaniuka said she feels "really bad for the people who have been experiencing all this horror since 2014. I don't want this conflict to escalate."

She has extended family that live close to the eastern border areas where Putin has recognized two pro-Russia regions as independent and ordered troops there. She's worried those family members will be affected if Putin invades.

In a speech, Putin has criticized Ukraine for being "nationalistic." She views that as hypocritical on his part, because while he blames Ukraine for being nationalistic, "The thing he is trying to do with his own country is trying to appeal to people's Russian nationalism."

Putin believes historically speaking that "Ukraine does not exist. He believes we are an artificially made state ... which is totally not true," she said. "He is trying to stretch the facts to his own agenda" and saying Ukraine doesn't have its own traditions or culture.

Ukraine is, politically speaking, between two worlds, the west and east. "We're a big connecting part between Europe and Asia, and so, sadly, that has been a problem for years for us," Kaniuka said.

When she talks to her friends and family in Ukraine, "They are all united, and they are all positive. They try not to panic about what is going on.They hope for the better outcome and that this horror will end. But at the same time, they believe in Ukraine and our national sovereignty. I think that is important for people to know that despite what Putin said, we do have our culture, we do have our native language and we have our traditions. We are strong, although young, but we are a strong country."

