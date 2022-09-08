ISU police investigating two allegations of rape

Sep. 8—Indiana State University campus police are investigating two allegations of rape that occurred in late August and were reported on Tuesday.

ISU is not commenting on the cases because they are open investigations, said Mark Alesia, the university's communication director.

One incident is alleged to have occurred around 4 a.m. Aug. 20 in Blumberg Hall, according to ISU's daily crime log.

A separate incident is alleged to have occurred around 10 p.m. Aug. 23 in Mills Hall.

No further information was available.