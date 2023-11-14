ISU Police: Rape occurred Sunday on campus

Nov. 13—Indiana State University's police department reported that a rape occurred on campus Sunday afternoon.

The rape was reported at 2:56 p.m. at the 400 Block of Chestnut Street. It appeared on the school's daily crime log Monday.

On Monday afternoon, the university released the following statement:

"Regarding the recent incident, Indiana State University's Police Department is in the process of doing a thorough investigation. At this time, the University can confirm that that neither of the two people involved were ISU students."

The investigation is ongoing.