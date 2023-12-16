ISU receives $5.8M Lilly Endowment grant to improve early childhood education

Dec. 15—Indiana State University has been awarded a grant of $5.8 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its College and Community Collaboration initiative.

The grant will support the expansion and renovation of Indiana State's Early Childhood Education Center and advance strategic planning throughout the Wabash Valley to enhance the quality and capacity of child development and care, the university said in a news release Friday.

Indiana State University's Early Childhood Education Center is accredited and serves families and children from 6 weeks to 5 years old.

The Lilly Endowment Grant will help expand capacity and offer a research-based curriculum beyond the ISU Early Childhood Education Center.

In September 2023, Indiana State and Ivy Tech Community College announced a collaborative initiative, Grow Up in West Central Indiana, a strategic plan project to provide research based recommendations to address the needs and impact of childcare on the workforce in West Central Indiana.

"When looking to locate in new communities, companies and families alike ask questions about the same things: housing availability, a skilled workforce, schools, and childcare. Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley have much to offer corporations looking to develop new sites. The data show that high-quality, research-based childcare facilities are integral in driving economic development," said Deborah Curtis, ISU presidet.

"The Lilly Endowment grant enables Indiana State University to not only continue its role in supporting families with young children, but it also allows the University to accelerate the process of expanding childcare availability in the Wabash Valley."

Indiana State University is one of six Indiana higher education institutions receiving implementation grants through Lilly Endowment's competitive initiative. The endowment anticipates making additional grants through its CCC initiative in 2024.

"In designing their proposed projects, it was evident that these colleges and universities engaged a wide-ranging group of community stakeholders to imagine and develop creative solutions to pressing campus and community needs," said Jennett M. Hill, president of Lilly Endowment.

"The institutions submitted proposals that revealed robust collaborative efforts reflective of the institutions' willingness to learn from not only campus colleagues but from local residents and businesses to help shape projects with promising potential to enhance the quality of life on their campuses and in their local communities."