ISU selects Garmong as construction manager for $66 million project

Jan. 19—Garmong Construction will serve as construction manager for the $66 million renovation of the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology, Indiana State University announced Friday.

"This $66 million project will catapult Indiana State University as the go-to talent pipeline to fill essential, high-paying STEM jobs in the state of Indiana," said ISU president Deborah Curtis said in a news release.

Groundbreaking is anticipated by this summer. The renovation, funded by the state, is the largest capital project in the university's history.

The project will bring modern upgrades to the college, including state-of-the-art instructional and laboratory spaces.

"We look forward to partnering with Garmong Construction, a firm with a long history and outstanding reputation in our community, to complete this important project that will positively impact our students for generations to come," said Diann McKee, ISU senior vice president for finance.

The project involves several months of design work by Ratio Architects of Indianapolis, with renovation expected to begin in the latter part of 2024 and a targeted completion date in 2026.

The Bailey College of Engineering and Technology was chosen for this renovation based on its alignment with state workforce priorities and the university's accredited technology, engineering and aviation programs.

The renovations will prepare students for high-demand fields "essential for economic development throughout the state," according to the university.

