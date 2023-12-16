ISU surpasses $100 million in Be So BOLD campaign

Dec. 15—Indiana State University has surpassed its initial $100 million goal in its Be So BOLD fundraising campaign, the university announced Friday.

Surpassing the $100 million mark "is a testament to our wonderful donors' commitment and belief in the future of Indiana State University," ISU President Deborah Curtis said in a news release.

"I send my congratulations to the entire team at University Advancement on this significant achievement," she said. "However, this is just the beginning. The Be So BOLD campaign has launched ISU's culture of philanthropy, and I am confident more success is on the horizon."

The campaign will continue through June 30, 2025.

The Be So BOLD Campaign, publicly launched in September 2022, prioritizes four key initiatives: student scholarships, experiential learning, faculty excellence, and Sycamore Athletics.

Sycamore alumnus and philanthropic visionary Don Dudine initially catapulted the Be So Bold Campaign with the first $1 million gift. This month, he made his second $1 million gift to push ISU over the $100 million mark.

"Indiana State University has always been a place of innovation, education, and community," Dudine stated. "I am honored to be a part of this momentous occasion and witness the collective impact of joyful giving for the university's future."

The Student Philanthropy Organization was created in 2018 thanks to Dudine's vision.

Since then, students in the organization have worked to spread a culture of philanthropy across campus by educating students through alumni networking events, the Rich and Robin Porter Cancer Research Run and activities surrounding Give to Blue Day.

Andrea Angel, vice president of University Advancement and CEO of The ISU Foundation, said of Dudine's leadership and support:

"Don Dudine's deep ties to Indiana State have helped us alter the trajectory of philanthropy on our campus through the Student Philanthropy Organization and inspiring a wave of generosity from other alumni and friends of ISU." she said.

Larry and Buffy Boulet and Paul and Susan Chaney serve as Be So BOLD campaign co-chairs.

Sycamore supporters and the campaign cabinet have assisted the university in recruiting nearly 7,000 new donors and nearly 16,000 donors worldwide during the campaign.

Through Be So BOLD, 124 new endowed funds were established, and 18 gifts worth one million dollars or more were made.

Some of those who made a million-dollar-plus gift include Steve and Gloria Bailey, Don Dudine, EAC Product Development Solutions, ESKO Graphics, Magnet Forensics, Darwin McCallian, Jim and Sue Pajakowski, Rich and Robin Porter, Ken Smith and Carolyn Steinbaugh.

As the campaign continues its momentum, support at any level is instrumental in shaping the future of the university, officials say.

Learn more about the campaign at www.besoboldisu.com.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue