ISW analyses consequences of Ukrainian attack on Russian warship in Kerch

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noted that the Ukrainian attack on the Russian warship Askold in the city of Kerch in Russian-occupied Crimea has caused "significant damage" to the vessel and has disabled it "for the foreseeable future".

Source: ISW

Details: Analysts have pointed out that the Ukrainian attack on the Russian shipyard in Kerch on 4 November has caused significant damage to the warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

They added that both Russian and Ukrainian sources released photos on 7 November indicating extensive damage to the Karakurt-class Askold warship, which will likely render it unserviceable for the foreseeable future.

ISW reported that Ukrainian forces have been conducting a campaign to disrupt Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea, primarily facilities belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, since June 2023, in order to reduce the ability of the Russians to use Crimea as a bridgehead and rear for Russian operations in Ukraine’s south.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence believes that a Ukrainian strike on a Russian warship in Kerch might force Russia to move its fleet even further.

Previously:

On 4 November, explosions occurred in Russian-occupied Crimea while an air raid was ongoing. Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, later said that Ukrainian pilots had carried out airstrikes on the infrastructure of the Zalyv shipyard in the city of Kerch. At that time, there was no certainty whether the warship had been destroyed.

On the evening of 4 November, the Russian Defence Ministry admitted that a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet docked at a shipyard in Kerch had been "damaged".

On the morning of 5 November, Oleshchuk confirmed that the Ukrainian forces had sunk one of the most modern ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, a Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

Satellite imagery dated 5 November revealed the site of the damage at the plant and a warship that also appears to be damaged.

A photo of the damaged Askold missile carrier also emerged online.

