ISW: Commander of elite Russian unit killed

The commander of the Russian 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment, Vasily Popov, was killed during battle in Ukraine, the Institute of the Study of War stated in their daily report on Sept. 14.

Vasily Popov replaced Pyotr Popov as commander of the 247th regiment in August or September, making Vasily the second commander of the 247th regiment to be killed in battle.

According to ISW, units of the 247th regiment operate on the border of the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia region. ISW previously assessed that relatively elite VDV forces are conducting counterattacks in important sectors of the front, and Vasily Popov’s death supports ISW’s assessment that these counterattacks will likely weaken these units.

ISW also reported that Ukrainian forces achieved partial successes near Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdyumivka. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced that the situation in Andriivka is "very complex and changeable."

