ISW explains how Putin tries to strengthen his support among Russian radicals

The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported an offer by some Russian military bloggers to create a Presidential Administration working group to integrate milbloggers into the pro-Kremlin information space and strengthen his support among Russian ultranationalists.

Source: ISW report

Details: Reportedly, the working group will include members of Putin’s administration and will be aimed at coordinating ideas about the war against Ukraine.

However, the institute emphasised, it is unclear whether Russian pro-war bloggers will participate in the working group under the Presidential Administration, and if so, in what way.

Quote from ISW: "Putin’s support of a working group to focus on war reporting suggests that Putin intends to continue to publicly engage with pro-Kremlin mobloggers in an attempt to expand his support in the ultranationalist community.

The Kremlin has previously coopted prominent Kremlin-affiliated milbloggers by offering them official roles on the Russian Human Rights Council and in the Mobilization Working Group likely in exchange for amplifying pro-Kremlin rhetoric."

