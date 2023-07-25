ISW explains why Putin wrote article about Russia's withdrawal from grain initiative

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said that Vladimir Putin is trying to mitigate the damage caused to Russia's position in Africa and his own reputation after Russia's withdrawal from the grain initiative, attacks on Ukrainian grain and port facilities, and his inability to personally participate in the BRICS Summit due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. It is for this reason that he published an article on 24 July explaining Russian withdrawal from the grain initiative.

Source: ISW

Details: ISW said that Putin outlined in his article Russia's goals connected with establishing partner relations with Africa and urged them to continue "traditionally close cooperation on the world stage".

ISW noted that Putin also emphasised the importance of "uninterrupted food supply" for "maintenance of the political stability of African states", accusing the collective West of using the grain initiative for their own financial benefits.

Quote from ISW: "Putin’s article follows Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal and attacks that have destroyed tens of thousands of tons of Ukrainian grain and Ukrainian facilities essential to transporting the grain to areas of Africa that rely heavily on Ukrainian grain.

Putin is also likely attempting to mitigate the opportunity cost and embarrassment of his inability to personally attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa due to the ICC arrest warrant."

