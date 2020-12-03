ISW Holdings Announces 1MW Proceso Pod5 Crypto Mining Solution Arrives at Bit5ive Pennsylvania 100MW Mining Project

International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc.
·4 min read

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is excited to announce that its new Proceso S19 Pod5ive datacenter pod (the “Pod5”), which is capable of driving Megawatt-level cryptocurrency computational mining power, has shipped and arrived at the 100 MW renewable energy Bit5ive LLC (“Bit5ive”) cryptocurrency mining project based in Pennsylvania, where it is now awaiting final approval before operational launch.

“We are now moving into our deployment phase at the Pennsylvania location,” remarked Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “Next is Bit5ive’s test and approval process given that our Pod5 is a new design. That will lead shortly to full installation and operations as a state-of-the-art crypto mining solution with industry leading specs.”

The Company formed a joint venture partnership with Bit5ive in May to build and deliver the single most elegant, powerful, and efficient data center pods in the world. The Proceso S19 Pod5ive Datacenter is the result. Designed in partnership with Bit5ive, and geared primarily for the cryptocurrency mining industry, the Proceso S19 Pod5ive Datacenter offers next-generation dynamic self-management functionality, plug-and-play operation, virtually non-existent maintenance needs, and an industry best-in-class 1.06 Power Usage Effectiveness score.

Management notes that the Company’s vision for commercial returns through its cryptocurrency segment involves a four-phase process. The first phase was about integrating leading design solutions and establishing a supply chain to bring in industry-leading parts and equipment. The second phase was about assembling and shipping its initial unit.

The third phase is now getting underway and targets revenue generation from participation in the Bit5ive Pennsylvania project while simultaneously building a track record for the Proceso S19 Pod5ive Datacenter as a global best-in-class solution for mining facilities around the world. This will include installation and operational launch of tangible mining activities. Phase four will entail bringing the Pod5 solution to the market as a crypto mining equipment product, backed by support from the Company’s Bit5ive partnership and the track record that comes together following the launch of mining activities over the near term.

About Bit5ive

Bit5ive is a leader in crypto currency mining data centers with several projects currently in development in the United States. Bit5ive's success lies in its commitment to its clients, hailing from a variety of industries and professions. Bit5ive's corporate headquarters is based in Miami, Florida, from which it operates as a management hub for its data centers, sales and customer service.

For more information, visit www.Bit5ive.com

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and, the partnership has a vitally needed patent pending.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

info@ISWHoldings.com


