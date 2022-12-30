ISW: Kremlin continues to manipulate Russian law to eliminate dissent, threaten Ukrainian sympathizers

1
The Kyiv Independent news desk
·1 min read

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a supplement to the Russian Criminal Code on Dec. 29 that allows Russian authorities to sentence Russians to up to life imprisonment for “assistance to subversive activities,” the Institute for the Study of War reported. Other pretexts to criminal prosecution include “undergoing training for the purpose of carrying out sabotage activities” and for “organizing a sabotage community” and will carry between 5- and 10-years imprisonment for “participation in such a community.”

Putin also signed a law enabling Russian authorities to sentence any private citizen who "desecrates” the ribbon of Saint George (a prominent Russian military symbol especially associated with the war in Ukraine) with up to three years imprisonment or a fine of up to three million rubles ($40,541).

"These laws follow a sequence of Russian policies targeting what remains of the Russian opposition and enhancing Kremlin control of Russia’s already-limited information space under the guise of preventing Russians from "discrediting” the military," the ISW found.

Recommended Stories

  • Probe: Alzheimer's drug approval 'rife with irregularities'

    The Food and Drug Administration’s contentious approval of a questionable Alzheimer’s drug took another hit Thursday as congressional investigators called the process “rife with irregularities.” The 18-month investigation by two House committees detailed “atypical collaboration” between FDA regulators and a company it’s supposed to oversee -- Aduhelm manufacturer Biogen. The probe also cited Biogen documents saying the company intended to “make history” when it set what investigators called an “unjustifiably high” initial price of $56,000 a year for the drug.

  • Biden signs bill to remove bust of Dred Scott decision author from Capitol

    President Biden signed a bill on Tuesday that removes the bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored the court’s Dred Scott decision, from the Capitol Building. The bill, which passed the House and Senate by voice vote earlier this month, also directs the bust to be replaced with one of Thurgood…

  • Elaine Chao Blasts Media Over Use Of Trump's 'Racist Taunt'

    "He’s trying to get a rise out of us," said former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

  • US rabbis warn of ‘irreparable harm’ from new Israeli government

    More than 300 U.S. rabbis have put their signatures to a letter warning that Israel’s new government under incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could do “irreparable harm” with extremist policies. The letter cautions against policy proposals from extreme Jewish nationalist members set to join Netanyahu’s Cabinet and government, calling them “anathema to the tenets of democracy.”…

  • Consol Energy (CEIX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Consol Energy (CEIX) closed at $64.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day.

  • California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout

    A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck just before 2 p.m. in the city of Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles. As he approached the vehicle, the driver pulled a gun and shot him, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said at an evening news conference.

  • China is now the perfect breeding ground for new Covid variants - and Britain must act

    China is on the move again, and the world is understandably nervous.

  • UK House Prices Fall for Fourth Month After Key Rate Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- UK house prices fell for a fourth month, adding to concerns a deeper slump may now be underway.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronNationwide Building Society said its measure of property costs dropped 0.1% in Dece

  • Yevgeny Prigozhin is awarded title of "corrupt official of the year"

    The International Organization "Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project " (OCCRP) awarded the so-called "Putin's Cook" and head of the "Wagner PMC" Yevgeny Prigozhin the title of "Corrupt Official of the Year-2022".

  • Shielded by Russia and China, Myanmar Junta Turn More Brutal

    (Bloomberg) -- When Myanmar carried out the death penalty for the first time in three decades by executing four activists in July, China and Russia stayed silent while the US and its allies condemned the junta. Now the regime is on the verge of doing it again. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022

  • Rishi Sunak’s wife decks out Downing Street flat with velvet sofas

    Rishi Sunak’s wife has decked out their Downing Street flat with velvet sofas as part of a design makeover bankrolled by the couple.

  • COVID is spiking again in California. What experts say about new variants, mask requirements

    California’s statewide test positivity rate has reached its highest point since early August.

  • Trump told aides to say he'd 'make many calls and have many meetings' after discovering weeks before he left office that his schedule was partly public, ex-aide says

    Judd Deere, a former White House deputy press secretary, testified Trump instructed aides to say he would "make many calls and have many meetings."

  • Trump tax report does not prove he retained presidential salary

    After Congress released details on Donald Trump's taxes in December 2022, Democratic activists and groups claimed on social media that the report indicated the former US president did not donate his salary as he had promised. This is misleading; while the document includes wages Trump earned while in the White House, independent tax experts say it shows he gave that money away, and public records indicate he made contributions to federal agencies."BREAKING: Former President Trump’s tax returns d

  • Trump NFTs Crater With Daily Sales Down 98% From Peak

    Demand for the ex-president’s Polygon NFTs has vanished, with both sales volume and prices falling sharply.

  • January 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena: 'They knew I did nothing wrong'

    The Jan. 6 special committee decided on Wednesday it will no longer subpoena former President Donald Trump for his testimony and documents related to the Capitol protests.

  • Melania Trump was ‘angry’ with Meadows and ‘wary’ of lawyers ahead of Jan. 6: Grisham

    Former first lady Melania Trump distrusted most of her husband’s inner circle ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol, and was outright angry with chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to testimony from ex-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released Thursday. Melania Trump was “wary” with the White House legal advisers —…

  • Kellyanne Conway tried to keep Fauci, Birx off TV amid COVID pandemic: Griffin

    Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway discouraged the Trump administration from having top doctors speak on national television about the coronavirus pandemic, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin told the House panel investigating Jan. 6, 2021. Farah Griffin, who served as the head of White House communications in 2020, said Conway and other…

  • Europe Could Ban Filipino Crews From Cargo Ships, Rocking an Already Messed-Up Industry

    The European Commission is considering banning ships registered in European Union countries from using crews of sailors from the Philippines. The prohibition could drastically impact global shipping: Currently, one in four crew members on merchant vessels around the world hails from the Philippines. And the European Union is second only to Panama in gross merchant tonnage. If this ban goes through, it’s poised to rock an industry that’s been struggling for years.

  • George Santos Says His Mom Died Of 9/11-Related Illness. Advocates Say He’s Lying

    After he was caught fabricating much of his candidate biography, advocates are questioning George Santos's uncorroborated claim that his mother died of cancer caused by pollution from the World Trade Center collapse