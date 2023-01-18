ISW: Putin could announce new wave of mobilization in 'coming days'

1
The Kyiv Independent news desk
·1 min read

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech on Jan. 18, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the lifting of the Leningrad siege.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, he could use this opportunity to declare a second wave of mobilization.

“Putin is fond of using symbolic dates to address the Russian people, and some Russian pro-war milbloggers noted that he will seize this opportunity to either declare mobilization or war with Ukraine,” the ISW writes.

Ukraine’s military intelligence previously reported that Russia plans to launch a new wave of mobilization of 500,000 conscripts for the war against Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • What we know about the missile that likely destroyed Dnipro apartment block

    Russia brought down a section of a large residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, burying people under the rubble.

  • Biden, Kishida held 'very productive' talks on China export controls

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held "very productive" talks last week on semiconductor-related export controls on China, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday. The Biden administration in October published a sweeping set of export controls, including measures tightly restricting Chinese access to U.S. chipmaking technology, as part of an effort to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. But it has not yet convinced key allies, most notably Japan and the Netherlands, to put in place similar equipment curbs seen as essential to making the restrictions effective.

  • UN envoy thanks Hezbollah terror group, draws rebuke from Israeli officials: 'Is this real?'

    United Nations envoy to Lebanon Joanna Wronecka was criticized by Israeli diplomats for publicly thanking a high-ranking Hezbollah official.

  • Defense & National Security — Top US, Ukrainian military officials meet

    Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley for the first time met with his Ukrainian counterpart in person on Tuesday, traveling to an undisclosed site in Poland near the Ukrainian border. We’ll share how the meeting happened and what was discussed. Plus: Details on the Patriot missile system training Ukrainian troops have begun in Oklahoma, and experts…

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen, China's Liu to meet in Zurich for first in-person talks

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich on Wednesday for frank talks on the global economy, sovereign debt issues and climate change, as the world's biggest economies work to repair frayed relations. Yellen's first in-person meeting with Liu is part of a broader Washington and Beijing push to increase bilateral communications following talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia in November.

  • China lifts travel restrictions despite rise in Covid cases

    CBS News Bay Area anchor Ryan Yamamoto asks Dr. Neha Narula with Stanford Health Care about the likelihood of a new Covid variant spreading, as Covid cases spread in China, and as the U.S. requires Covid testing for passengers from China

  • Dutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports

    Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying "more unified and powerful action" was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. The leaders are expected to discuss U.S. requests for the Netherlands to adopt U.S. rules introduced in October aimed at hobbling China's chipmaking industry to slow its technological and military advances.

  • Philippines' Nobel laureate Ressa cleared of tax evasion, calls verdict win for justice

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges on Wednesday, a judge said, handing Ressa a victory in a case the veteran journalist has described as part of a pattern of harassment. Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside a Russian journalist in 2021, is head of Rappler, which earned a reputation for its in-depth reporting and tough scrutiny of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly war on drugs. "This acquittal is not just for Rappler it is for every Filipino who has ever been unjustly accused," Ressa said after the verdict, describing it as a win for justice and the truth.

  • Polar bear kills woman, boy in remote Alaska village

    A polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska, according to state troopers. Alaska State Troopers said they received the report of the attack at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reported. “Initial reports indicate that a polar bear had entered the community and had chased multiple residents,” troopers wrote.

  • Russia to make 'major changes' to armed forces from 2023 to 2026

    In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen the combat capabilities of its naval, aerospace and strategic missile forces. "Only by strengthening the key structural components of the Armed Forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

  • Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin could order ‘final push’ on anniversary of invasion, officials fear

    ‘We must prepare for such events’, says Oleskiy Danylov

  • Putin gives orders to increase Russian army and strengthen its border with Finland

    Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, has given orders to increase the country's army to 1.5 million servicemen in the next three years, as well as to create an army corps and two military districts near the border with Finland.

  • Macau Ex-Junket Boss Alvin Chau Sentenced to 18 Years Prison

    (Bloomberg) -- Macau’s ex-junket king Alvin Chau was sentenced to 18 years in prison in the gaming hub after being found guilty of charges including criminal association, capping the downfall of the flamboyant former industry tycoon.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly,

  • Ivana Trump's $34 Million Estate Gives Insight to How She Felt About Ex Donald Trump Before She Died

    Ivana Trump passed away last July, but her will and the $34 million of assets she left behind offered a lot of insight into her family dynamics. She left her children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric well taken care of, but she didn’t leave anything behind for her ex-husband, Donald Trump. It’s probably rare for […]

  • In her will, Ivana Trump left her former nanny a $1 million condo — and her Yorkshire terrier, Tiger Trump — and nothing to ex-husband Donald Trump

    Ivana Trump's clothing — except her collection of furs — was donated to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, according to probate records.

  • Putin: I Could Never Have Foreseen 2022’s ‘Unexpected’ Crises That I Created

    Sputnik/AFP via GettyRussia’s Vladimir Putin appears to be playing dumb to avoid taking the blame for mounting fallout over his war against Ukraine. At a meeting with officials on economic issues Tuesday, the Russian leader stated the obvious and admitted that 2022 had been a “difficult” year for the country. But in the same breath he suggested the country’s woes had somehow been impossible to foresee. “2022 was a very challenging year for us and we managed to get through some of the risks that

  • Rogue Wagner Commander Throws Prigozhin Under the Bus

    Concord/Handout via ReutersA former commander of Russia’s notorious Wagner Group has fled to Norway and begun spilling the group’s most closely guarded secrets—a move that could ultimately be the downfall of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.Three days after Andrei Medvedev fled across the frozen Pasvik River into Norway—under gunfire from Russia’s FSB border guards, according to him—Prigozhin confirmed the former commander was one of his men.But his response was both laughable and telling.“Be ca

  • Conservative Pundit Spots George Santos Lie That Shows He’s A ‘Complete Sociopath’

    The enthusiasm with which the scandal-plagued New York Republican told the falsehood stood out to Charlie Sykes.

  • George Santos gets two committee assignments

    The House GOP Steering Committee on Tuesday recommended that embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) sit on the House Small Business Committee and House Science, Space and Technology Committee, according to sources familiar with the assignments. Santos’s assignment to the panels comes after multiple members of his own party have called on him to resign over…

  • The Bathroom Fight Fueling Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert’s Break-Up

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was finally elected speaker after 15 rounds of votes earlier this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wasn’t in her normal seat.Instead of the middle section of the House chamber where conservatives and GOP castaways have taken up residence for years now, Greene was sitting near the front of the chamber in a section of leadership loyalists, right next to Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO), who came into Congress in 20