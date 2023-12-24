ISW: Putin's signals of readiness to stop war are being sent to prevent military aid

Claims of signals from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is interested in a ceasefire are more aimed at delaying and preventing further Western military aid for Ukraine.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: According to military analysts, Putin is not seriously interested in ending the war in any other way than a complete Russian victory.

The ISW has observed similar efforts by the Kremlin to mislead Western politicians into forcing Ukraine to negotiate with Russia in the winter of 2022-2023.

This is done to effectively redirect Western attention to hypothetical negotiations instead of providing Ukraine with sufficient weapons before its spring-summer counteroffensive.

The Kremlin is likely to use covert channels to achieve this effect amid debates over further military assistance to Ukraine.

Background: Russian President Vladimir Putin has been sending signals through intermediaries since at least September that he was ready to agree to a ceasefire in the war of aggression against Ukraine, which would include freezing hostilities on the current contact line.

