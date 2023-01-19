ITA-Lufthansa deal sparks further airline merger talk

Joanna Plucinska and Ilona Wissenbach
·3 min read

By Joanna Plucinska and Ilona Wissenbach

DUBLIN (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa's bid for a minority stake in Italy's ITA Airways has ignited talk of further potential sector consolidation as the industry seeks to plot a more profitable post-pandemic recovery.

Many of Europe's legacy flag-carrying airlines are struggling to compete effectively with budget carriers, hampered by weak balance sheets that could be made more robust by merging with rivals, analysts said.

Lufthansa has offered to buy an initial minority stake in ITA, Italy's state-owned successor to Alitalia, it said on Wednesday.

"This may be the next step in European airline consolidation," said Bernstein analyst Alex Irving, citing Portugal's national airline, TAP, as a prime target.

The Portuguese government, which owns TAP, has said it is considering an outright or partial sale of the business. Lufthansa, Air-France KLM and British Airways owner IAG are potential buyers, analysts said.

"We clearly focus on ITA," a Lufthansa spokesperson said. "At the same time, however, we closely monitor consolidation in the European airline market."

Air-France KLM and IAG declined to comment.

Sweden's SAS, which has been under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States since last summer, is also a potential candidate, Kepler Cheuvreux airlines analyst Ruxandra Haradau-Doeser and Bernstein's Irving said.

An SAS spokesperson said it's "too early in the process to comment on any potential future investors".

British budget carrier easyJet is another possible target, said Haradau-Doeser.

"For Lufthansa, the logic of taking over easyJet would be great - it could strengthen its market position in Great Britain, Paris-Orly and Geneva," she said.

Michael O'Leary, the outspoken CEO of fellow low-cost airline Ryanair, also weighed in with his predictions this week.

"TAP will finish up in BA-IAG, then I think easyJet is going to finish up being bought by either BA or Air France or both jointly and then Lufthansa will buy Wizz," he said.

CAUTION AND PATIENCE

Some aviation executives, however, said airlines would be wary of taking on risk in what is still a tough operating environment.

EasyJet downplayed talk of consolidation.

"It's very difficult to really make it work well in Europe. These type of deals are very complicated and distracting," easyJet Strategy Director Shane Lord said at the Air Finance Journal conference in Dublin.

While some analysts have been quick to speculate on potential mergers, there are other ways airlines could strengthen their finances.

"For healthier yields and margins, European airlines need to find capacity discipline: this is something that has been lacking in the past," Bernstein's Irving said.

And the big buyers, including Lufthansa and Air France-KLM, have not demonstrated any real appetite for acquisitions.

"Right now our priority is to fully recover from the COVID crisis and to complete our transformation," an Air-France KLM spokesperson said in an emailed response to a request for comment.

German business daily Handelsblatt has reported that Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr mentioned at an internal company event that TAP could be an option for more long-haul business with South America.

However, it could take months before the ITA Airways-Lufthansa deal is finalised, making it unlikely that Lufthansa will move ahead with further deals any time soon, a company source said.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Ilona Wissenbach; Additional reporting by Catarina Demony in Lisbon, Marie Mannes in Gdansk, Conor Humphries in Dublin, Sarah Young in London and Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome; Editing by Matt Scuffham and David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. business inventories rise in November as sales fall

    U.S. business inventories increased in November as higher interest rates depressed sales, boosting the inventory-to-sales ratio to the highest level in nearly two years. Business inventories rose 0.4% after gaining 0.2% in October, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product.

  • Expert Advice: With Rates So High, Is a High-Yield Savings Account a Better Bet Than the Stock Market?

    The federal funds rate, the figure that determines interest rates in the United States, increased to 4.33% on Dec. 15, 2022. That rate is the highest rate since 2007 when the federal funds rate topped...

  • Spaniards spending record high on private health insurance

    Spaniards spent a record high amount on private health insurance last year, according to data released Wednesday, amid growing discontent with the country’s once-prized public health system. It added that around 12 million Spaniards — a quarter of the population — are now covered by a private health policy. The figure is all the more remarkable as all working Spaniards must contribute payments for public health insurance — while public health care is available free of charge to the registered unemployed.

  • 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

    Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...

  • Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

    Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...

  • Oil down $1 on bearish U.S. data, crude stocks build

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil futures fell as much as $1 on Thursday over recession fears as a sharp decline in U.S. retail sales and manufacturing output muddied the outlook for demand, while industry data showing a surprise jump in U.S. crude stocks also weighed on prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also declined 90 cents, or 1.1%, to $78.58 a barrel. "Profit-taking might be also a reason that pressed on the oil prices ahead of the U.S. major tech earnings."

  • New Israeli power broker seeks to rewrite history to justify violence against Palestinians

    Right-wing Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir has a long history of anti-Palestinian efforts. AP Photo/Oded BaliltyA right-wing Israeli politician is trying to recast a key part of American history. That’s not a usual subject for an Israeli Cabinet member. But Itamar Ben-Gvir is trying to make his anti-Palestinian movement seem less extremist and more appealing to Jews and the international community. A rewrite of American history could help him do it. In a November 2022 speech in Jerusalem afte

  • Apple Could Boost Profits by Designing Its Own iPhone Parts, Analyst Says

    Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani sees a potential profit boost of as much as 50 cents a share from Apple bringing the design of more iPhone components in-house.

  • Should I claim Social Security at 62 and invest it or wait until 70?

    Choosing when to claim Social Security is a major financial decision that will affect your finances for the rest of your life. The short answer is wait until 70 to claim Social Security. The long answer is that claiming as early as possible — at age 62—and investing that money still is unlikely to beat the returns seen from waiting for a larger payout, according to a new study in the Journal of Financial Planning.

  • Thai Lunar New Year spending seen at 3-yr high as tourism rebounds - survey

    Thailand's consumer spending over the Lunar New Year period could rise 13.6% to 45 billion baht ($1.36 billion), a three-year high, as the economy recovers and China's border reopening bolsters tourism, a university survey showed on Thursday. The estimated spending compares with 39.6 billion baht last year, Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told a briefing. "This Lunar New Year will be the most active in three years," he said, adding the projected 13.6% spending growth this year would be the highest in 15 years.

  • AI is Quickly Becoming the Hottest Startup Investing Trend of 2023 – Here's How Anyone Can Get Involved

    With the release of ChatGPT, the venture capital world has quickly turned its investing thesis from blockchain to artificial intelligence (AI). While blockchain is still seeing strong demand, top venture capitalists from Paul Graham, founder of startup accelerator Y Combinator, to Marc Andreessen, founder of top VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, are quickly shifting their focus to AI. . AI investments have been hot for a while now, with a reported $75 billion invested in the space in 2020 alone. Soft

  • The Returns At DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Aren't Growing

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a...

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Hulamin Limited (JSE:HLM) insider upped their holding by 92% earlier this year

    Insiders were net buyers of Hulamin Limited's ( JSE:HLM ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more...

  • Apple wants to control everything from its chips to screens

    Apple is working to design everything from its processors to its displays. It could cut costs and bring about new designs.

  • World Nos. 2 and 5 could be co-No. 1s, but No. 4 Jon Rahm has no chance

    For the first time, there could be two world No. 1s. Jon Rahm won't be one of them, though, someone ranked below him could be.

  • Oil eases 1% as U.S. recession worries offset China recovery hopes

    Oil prices fell about 1% on Wednesday, surrendering early gains as worries about a possible U.S. recession outweighed optimism that China's lifting of COVID-19 curbs will fuel demand for crude in the world's top oil importer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 70 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at 79.48. Oil prices reversed gains early in the afternoon along with Wall Street's main indexes as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) officials sparked worries the central bank may not pause interest rate hikes any time soon.

  • Critical race theory is proven. Let's switch focus to eradicating bigotry from society | Opinion

    We can change the course of CRT, if we correct the wrongdoings of America. We need to acknowledge that racism exists and systems should be changed to ensure racism is eradicated.

  • Trump news – live: White House visitor logs uncovered in Jan 6 probe as Trump dismisses DeSantis

    All the latest developments from Trumpworld

  • Lithosphere (LITHO) Blockchain Developer Plans to Extend $830M Credit Facility to Genesis, Digital Currency Group (DCG)

    Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - Lithosphere blockchain core developer KaJ Labs is willing to help Digital Currency Group (DCG) with its insolvency issues by extending a credit facility of $830 million.The Lithosphere network aims to eliminate bottlenecks hindering mainstream blockchain tech adoption by offering a robust infrastructure for distributed value transfer and interoperability across multiple blockchain networks.Genesis, a crypto broker owned by DCG, halted wi