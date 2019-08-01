Is ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ)'s (STO:ITAB B) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ)'s (STO:ITAB B), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. ITAB Shop Concept has a P/E ratio of 19.25, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.2%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for ITAB Shop Concept:

P/E of 19.25 = SEK28.2 ÷ SEK1.47 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does ITAB Shop Concept Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.1) for companies in the commercial services industry is lower than ITAB Shop Concept's P/E.

OM:ITAB B Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 1st 2019 More

ITAB Shop Concept's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

ITAB Shop Concept shrunk earnings per share by 47% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 3.3% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

ITAB Shop Concept's Balance Sheet

ITAB Shop Concept's net debt is 79% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On ITAB Shop Concept's P/E Ratio

ITAB Shop Concept has a P/E of 19.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 16.4. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.