What Is ITAB Shop Concept's (STO:ITAB B) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

ITAB Shop Concept (STO:ITAB B) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 54% in the last month alone, although it is still down 47% over the last quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 52% share price decline, over the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does ITAB Shop Concept Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 9.90 that sentiment around ITAB Shop Concept isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see ITAB Shop Concept has a lower P/E than the average (12.4) in the commercial services industry classification.

ITAB Shop Concept's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with ITAB Shop Concept, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Notably, ITAB Shop Concept grew EPS by a whopping 33% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 10% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

ITAB Shop Concept's Balance Sheet

ITAB Shop Concept has net debt worth a very significant 122% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On ITAB Shop Concept's P/E Ratio

ITAB Shop Concept's P/E is 9.9 which is below average (15.7) in the SE market. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about ITAB Shop Concept over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.4 back then to 9.9 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.