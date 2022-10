South Korea is in shock after more than 150 people - many of them teenagers - died in a surging crowd packed into an alley in the capital.

Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, became a magnet for thousands of Halloween revellers after Covid restrictions were finally lifted.

Crowds squeezed into the narrow streets and alleys of Itaewon

Survivors - the crowd consisted mainly of teenagers and adults in their 20s

Emergency services poured into the area as the scale of the tragedy became clear

This narrow alley was where the deadly crush happened

Victims' belongings left at the scene included Halloween party masks

Grief-stricken relatives gathered at a community centre as victims were identified

